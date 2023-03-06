Why Toblerone is all set to drop the iconic Matterhorn mountain logo from its wrapper

The distinct triangular-shaped Toblerone chocolate is all set for a packaging makeover, with the brand set to lose the iconic Matterhorn mountain logo from its cover. The reason being given is that the production of some of the chocolate is moving from Switzerland to Slovakia, indicating that the Alpine peak can no longer be used.

Swiss newspaper Aargauer Zeitung reported that Mondelez International Inc is changing the design of the cardboard wrapper so as not to violate the ‘Swissness Act’. The Act states that foods using Swiss national symbols or claiming to be “Swiss made” must have at least 80 per cent of the product’s raw materials from Switzerland and 100 per cent for milk and dairy products.

While essential work to produce a Swiss-made product must also take place in Switzerland, exceptions are only made in the case of raw materials not found in Switzerland, such as cocoa.

For the unversed, Toblerone is a Swiss chocolate bar made with honey and almond nougat that was created in 1908 by Theodor Tobler, notes the chocolate maker’s website. Tobler, surprisingly, was combined with the word Torrone (Italian for nougat) to make Toblerone which sounds like a perfect name for a candy bar.

Prior to featuring the 4,478m (14,692 ft) jagged mountain on the bar packaging in 1970, it featured the Bernese bear and eagle.

Matterhorn mountain located on the Switzerland-Italy border is called the mountain of mountains for its pyramid-shaped appearance.

US firm Mondelez told BBC that the logo will now be replaced by a more generic summit. It noted that the Alpine peak bar will undergo a labelling revamp and include its founder’s signature on it.

Interestingly, the brand’s website claims that its original recipe has not changed. “Like our iconic triangle shape, our original recipe hasn’t changed since 1908. It’s still the same milk chocolate, honey, and crunchy Italian Toblerone that people all over the world know and love,” it reads.

