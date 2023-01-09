Here’s how to manage your child’s sugar rush, especially during the wedding and festive season

Many parents are perennially concerned about their child’s sugar intake, especially during the holiday season as sugar is always on the table during festivities, weddings, and festivals. Also, since all our festivities revolve around food, particularly processed, sugar-filled options, it can be challenging to monitor and communicate with your child when it’s time to stop, said Dr Suresh Birajdar, neonatologist and paediatrician, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar.

As such, here are some easy suggestions to avoid the festive sugar rush this holiday season.

But before discussing ways to reduce your child’s sugar intake, let’s understand the recommendations for sugar consumption. “It is crucial to understand that when doctors and scientists discuss sugar and the issues associated with excessive sugar consumption, they are not referring to the sugars found naturally in entire fruits and dairy products but rather to ‘added sugars’, said Dr Birajdar.

What is added sugar?

Any sugar that is added to foods during preparation, processing, or serving is referred to as added sugar. This includes the ostensibly healthful substitutes for white sugar, such as honey, maple syrup, and fruit juice concentrate, Dr Birajdar told indianexpress.com.

So how much added sugar is safe for children?

Less than 25 grams of added sugar per day should be consumed by children older than two years. That amounts to fewer than six tablespoons daily. No additional sugar should be given to children under the age of two. In fact, sugar is also present in many fruits and vegetables. But it’s crucial to understand that when experts use the term “added sugar,” they do not mean that kind of sugar, stressed the expert.

How to manage the festive sugar spike

*Celebrate without the sweets: Find wholesome substitutes for sugary pleasures. Find methods to make wholesome eating festive and enjoyable.

*Drink plenty of water, and tell your children to do the same. This will lessen the effect sugar has on your bloodstream and may lessen children’s sugar rushes, preventing them from acting out as badly.

*Combine sweets with savoury dishes. “Whenever feasible, schedule the desserts to arrive at the conclusion of a dinner,” added Dr Birajdar.

*Keep an eye out for hidden sweeteners that have distinct labels and typically contain phrases that finish in “ose”. “Dextrose, maltose, and fructose are a few examples. Before feeding anything to infants or young children, always read the label and look for these hidden sugars. Yoghurts should also be carefully inspected,” Dr Birajdar mentioned.

