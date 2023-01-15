These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay

How we wish our legs to be smooth and silky after shaving them! But more often than not, ingrown hair play a spoilsport, making our legs look and feel bumpy. These ingrown hair lead to strawberry legs, a condition characterised by black pores that look like the seeds on strawberries. According to Healthline, “The term comes from the dotted or pitted appearance that resembles the skin and seeds of a strawberry.” However, it is not a serious problem and with proper shaving techniques and aftercare, it can be prevented.

“It’s nothing serious — the black dots appear due to ingrown hair and open pores. When your pores are clogged with oil and dirt, you get strawberry skin. These pores are exposed to the air, and post-shave, any dirt in the air can turn the pores black,” Pooja Nagdev, a cosmetologist, told indianexpress.com previously.

Also, as per Dr Dimple Jangda, an Ayurveda expert, it can be caused by inflamed hair follicles or dry skin. “Moisturising the skin immediately after the shower, drinking plenty of water, and scrubbing your body may help prevent dark spots on your legs,” she wrote on Instagram, suggesting a few ways to tackle the condition.

Rose water and cucumber

Cucumber has calming and anti-inflammatory properties and rose water helps open clogged pores. “Mix rose water with the cucumber juice and apply on the legs for 15 minutes,” she suggested.

Sea salt

As per Dr Jangda, sea salt helps remove dead cells from the skin’s surface and restores mineral balance in the body. Make a thick paste of sea salt and coconut oil and scrub gently for 1-2 minutes then rinse with water.

Brown sugar and oil

Exfoliating with brown sugar and oil helps remove dead cells from the top layer of the skin and gets rid of any bacteria that might be present. It also eliminates the chances of ingrown hair.

“Make a paste of 1/2 cup of brown sugar, 1/2 cup of almond oil, and 3-4 drops of clove oil. Apply the paste to the legs and rub in circles for a few minutes. Rinse with cold water,” suggested Dr Jangda.

