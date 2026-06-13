Tina Ahuja’s glowing skin secrets revealed: ‘I take it as a shot’

Tina Ahuja believes that a good diet shows in your skin. During a recent interview, the Kaagaz actor shared that she likes to consume vitamin C and antioxidant-rich foods for glowing skin. “I love amla, I take it as a shot. I love berries. They really changed the game,” she shared with the host.

Detailing her breakfast, Tina Ahuja shared that she either has 100 grams of blueberries with Greek yoghurt or has a kiwi. “I try to have at least one meal with a good fruit, whatever is in season,” she told Pinkvilla.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.