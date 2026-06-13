Tina Ahuja’s glowing skin secrets revealed: ‘I take it as a shot’

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Tina Ahuja believes that a good diet shows in your skin. During a recent interview, the Kaagaz actor shared that she likes to consume vitamin C and antioxidant-rich foods for glowing skin. “I love amla, I take it as a shot. I love berries. They really changed the game,” she shared with the host.
Detailing her breakfast, Tina Ahuja shared that she either has 100 grams of blueberries with Greek yoghurt or has a kiwi. “I try to have at least one meal with a good fruit, whatever is in season,” she told Pinkvilla.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Sushma PS, chief dietitian at Jindal Naturecure Institute, says consuming one to two amlas daily can bring healthy changes to your body. Steaming amla preserves vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that supports immunity, skin health, and hair texture, and improves overall well-being.
Preserving these antioxidants through steaming can help fight oxidative stress and free-radical damage in the body, she mentions, adding that it also contributes to shiny hair and glowing skin.
According to her, the antioxidants and vitamin C in amla help promote healthier skin by combating free radicals and supporting collagen production. Regular consumption may result in a natural radiance and improved skin texture.
Dr Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist and dermato-surgeon at The Esthetic Clinics, says that eating right ensures that nutrients, minerals, antioxidants and proteins support and improve collagen production.
“It increases tissue strength and fortifies the cell membranes, besides protecting the skin from stressors such as UV exposure and environmental pollutants. It also keeps the microbiome environment balanced and healthy in our gut,” she tells indianexpress.com.
Dr Kapoor believes our diet habits influence our appearance and ageing, and thus, including an adequate amount of fruits and vegetables in one’s diet as per their age and gender is the way to go,” she adds.
According to her, foods rich in vitamins A and E improve immunity and repair cell damage, and citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons, amla, and grapefruit are rich in antioxidants. “Carrots are excellent sources of beta carotene, which mimic the effects of retinol, while tomatoes carry lycopene that protects the skin from UV damage,” she also mentions.
Dr Ajay Rana, dermatologist, Cosmetic Club concurs, stating that dry fruits and nuts such as almonds, walnuts, and raisins have essential fatty acids that provide micronutrients which keep the skin hydrated and elastic.
According to him, processed and canned foods with high glycemic index wreck the skin barrier, so it’s best to avoid sugary drinks. “Milk products may be a red flag for people with sensitive and acne prone skin, as well as those who have dairy protein sensitivity,” he warned.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.