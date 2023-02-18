Build muscle like Tiger Shroff; here’s how

Tiger Shroff needs no introduction when it comes to his dedication towards fitness. The 32-year-old who is also a trained martial artist left netizens in awe as he showed off his physique on Instagram.

Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Sister Krishna Shroff and actor Neil Nitin Mukesh too were left impressed with his maxed out muscles.

He also shared a video of his weight lifting session from the gym.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

“60 kgs each hand felt lighter than the 50s for some reason…going hard af everyday…struggle is real,” Tiger captioned the video in which he can be seen lifting weights.

“The carryover effect of strength training allows us to lift heavy weights in our daily life as the ability to generate more force by our muscles go up with regular resistance training,” said Rachit Dua, co-founder of Fitpathshala.

Building muscle isn’t as simple as just going to the gym every day. You need to know what you are doing, commented Dr Batul Patel, Medical Head – The Bombay Skin Clinic while sharing a few dos and don’ts that need to be kept in mind.

Dos

Start out the light

If you have just started muscle building, begin easy. Give your body enough time to acclimatise to the new workout. Try lifting a few different weights and doing fewer repetitions to see how your body reacts. Once comfortable, amp it up and go for heavier weights and more repetitions. Remember, a workout is supposed to be challenging but not overly challenging.

Rest in between sets

While working out, we all want to go all out. But resting in between your workout is as important as the workout itself. Taking intervals in-between sets can improve repetitions over multiple sets, increase overall strength and even promote more muscle power.

Drink enough water

Water is vital to any workout. During your workout, you tend to sweat. This is the body’s natural way to maintain your body temperature. But this also means that you are losing fluid, so it’s important to replenish this. Additionally, water can prevent you from getting too hot.

Don’ts

Overdo it

Advertisement

You might feel compelled to go to the gym to get rid of stubborn fat. But remember, rest days are important for any workout, so don’t skip them. Instead, you can supplement your workout with muscle-building technologies. A revolutionary machine, it reduces fat and builds muscle at the same time by contracting muscles 20,000 times in just 30 minutes–a lot more than what you can do in the gym. The fat cells in the treated area are permanently destroyed, so they won’t come back. On average, muscle-building technology Emsculpt Neo can build 25 per cent more muscle and reduce 30 per cent fat.

Forget to stretch

After every workout, it is important to take five to 10 minutes to stretch. Stretching keeps muscles long, flexible, and healthy. Without stretching, you may feel sorer, delaying your return to the gym.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!