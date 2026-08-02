This is what happens inside the nostrils when you pick your nose

Many people treat nose picking as a harmless habit, often done absent-mindedly. But medical experts warn that frequent nose picking can irritate the delicate lining inside the nose and may even lead to infections over time.

According to Dr Nayan K. Shetty, consultant ENT surgeon at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, the inside of the nose is lined with sensitive tissue that can be easily injured with repeated friction.

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Occasional nose picking may not cause major harm, but repeated picking can irritate the nasal lining. “The lining of the nostrils is thin and sensitive, and repeated rubbing or scratching can lead to small injuries and inflammation,” Dr Shetty explained.