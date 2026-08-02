This is what happens inside the nostrils when you pick your nose

What seems like a harmless habit may irritate delicate nasal tissues and raise the risk of infections, warns an ENT expert.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiAug 2, 2026 02:56 PM IST
nose pickingDoes nose picking enlarge your nostrils (Photo: Freepik)
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Many people treat nose picking as a harmless habit, often done absent-mindedly. But medical experts warn that frequent nose picking can irritate the delicate lining inside the nose and may even lead to infections over time.

According to Dr Nayan K. Shetty, consultant ENT surgeon at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, the inside of the nose is lined with sensitive tissue that can be easily injured with repeated friction.

Can frequent nose picking change the shape of your nostrils?

Occasional nose picking may not cause major harm, but repeated picking can irritate the nasal lining. “The lining of the nostrils is thin and sensitive, and repeated rubbing or scratching can lead to small injuries and inflammation,” Dr Shetty explained.

Over time, this irritation may affect the surrounding soft tissue. “Constant irritation may weaken the soft tissues around the nostrils. In some cases, repeated stretching or pulling of the nostril area can gradually change its shape, making the openings appear slightly wider,” he said.

However, such changes usually develop slowly. “This does not happen overnight, but long-term habits can influence the appearance and health of nasal tissues,” Dr Shetty added.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Why nose picking can increase infection risk

Another concern with nose picking is the transfer of bacteria from the hands into the nasal passages. Hands often carry germs picked up from various surfaces during the day.

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“When fingers enter the nose, these germs can easily transfer to the nasal mucosa,” Dr Shetty said. Tiny scratches created by picking may further increase infection risk.

“Small injuries make it easier for bacteria to enter the tissue, which can lead to painful sores, inflammation or even small boils inside the nose,” he explained. Repeated infections may also cause swelling, irritation or crusting inside the nasal passages.

nose picking Does nose picking enlarge your nostrils (Photo: AI)

Warning signs that the habit may be harming your nose

If nose picking becomes frequent, certain symptoms may indicate that the nasal lining is getting irritated. “Frequent nosebleeds, persistent irritation, soreness inside the nostrils, or scabbing that keeps returning are common warning signs,” Dr Shetty said.

Some people may also notice:

  • Redness inside the nostrils
  • Swelling or tenderness
  • A burning sensation in the nose
  • “If these symptoms occur regularly, it may indicate that the nasal mucosa is being irritated or damaged,” he added.
  • Safer ways to manage dryness that triggers nose picking
  • Dryness in the nose is one of the most common reasons people develop the urge to pick their nose.
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“Keeping the nasal passages moist can help reduce this habit,” Dr Shetty noted. He recommends a few safer alternatives:

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  • Use saline nasal sprays to moisturise the nasal lining
  • Stay well hydrated
  • Maintain adequate indoor humidity, especially in air-conditioned spaces
  • Clean the nose gently with a tissue rather than using fingers
  • “Addressing dryness early often reduces the urge to pick the nose and helps protect the delicate lining inside the nostrils,” Dr Shetty said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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