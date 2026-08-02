This is what happens inside the nostrils when you pick your nose

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Many people treat nose picking as a harmless habit, often done absent-mindedly. But medical experts warn that frequent nose picking can irritate the delicate lining inside the nose and may even lead to infections over time.
According to Dr Nayan K. Shetty, consultant ENT surgeon at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, the inside of the nose is lined with sensitive tissue that can be easily injured with repeated friction.
Occasional nose picking may not cause major harm, but repeated picking can irritate the nasal lining. “The lining of the nostrils is thin and sensitive, and repeated rubbing or scratching can lead to small injuries and inflammation,” Dr Shetty explained.
Over time, this irritation may affect the surrounding soft tissue. “Constant irritation may weaken the soft tissues around the nostrils. In some cases, repeated stretching or pulling of the nostril area can gradually change its shape, making the openings appear slightly wider,” he said.
However, such changes usually develop slowly. “This does not happen overnight, but long-term habits can influence the appearance and health of nasal tissues,” Dr Shetty added.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Another concern with nose picking is the transfer of bacteria from the hands into the nasal passages. Hands often carry germs picked up from various surfaces during the day.
“When fingers enter the nose, these germs can easily transfer to the nasal mucosa,” Dr Shetty said. Tiny scratches created by picking may further increase infection risk.
“Small injuries make it easier for bacteria to enter the tissue, which can lead to painful sores, inflammation or even small boils inside the nose,” he explained. Repeated infections may also cause swelling, irritation or crusting inside the nasal passages.
If nose picking becomes frequent, certain symptoms may indicate that the nasal lining is getting irritated. “Frequent nosebleeds, persistent irritation, soreness inside the nostrils, or scabbing that keeps returning are common warning signs,” Dr Shetty said.
“Keeping the nasal passages moist can help reduce this habit,” Dr Shetty noted. He recommends a few safer alternatives:
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.