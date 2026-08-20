This 30-second spot-the-difference challenge will put your brain to the test

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Click to see the answer to last week’s challenge:
Think you’re good at noticing details? Here’s your next spot-the-difference challenge.
Give doomscrolling a break. We are back with yet another interesting challenge for you. Only this time, we have slightly upped the game!
Take a close look at the two cosy images of a man reading beside the fireplace below. While at first, they appear almost identical, we have hidden five subtle differences amongst the two.
Mind you, this isn’t a children’s puzzle, and you might have to squint a little more than usual!
So put your phone down, resist the urge to zoom in and start comparing.
You have 45 seconds. Ready?
⏱️ The challenge: Set a timer for 30 seconds and see if you can spot all the differences before time runs out. Think you’ve found them all? Double-check—there’s usually one that catches even the most observant readers off guard.
The countdown begins now⏱️:
5… 4… 3… 2… 1…
Time’s up!
So, how many did you find? Also, did you notice how such puzzles instantly put you in a competitive spirit? Turns out, there’s a science-backed reason behind it. Turns out, our brain naturally enjoys challenges and completing tasks.
“Once we start looking for differences, we become focused on finding the answer. The desire to solve it correctly, improve our performance or beat someone else can turn a simple activity into a surprisingly engaging challenge,” explains Prerna Pant, Psychologist, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, Delhi.
This is why, (if and) when you got stuck while looking for the differences, you were all amped up. “When we struggle, frustration can initially increase our focus and determination. A ticking clock can add pressure and make us more motivated to succeed. The brain treats finding the answer as a small goal to achieve. Successfully solving it then creates a sense of satisfaction, accomplishment and reward.”
Need we say more? Stay tuned for more such exciting challenges and the inevitable thrill!
Think you’ve cracked it? Don’t miss the answer. Come back next Thursday for the next edition of our Spot the Difference brain teaser, where we’ll reveal all three hidden differences from today’s puzzle and challenge you with a brand-new visual mystery.