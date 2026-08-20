This 30-second spot-the-difference challenge will put your brain to the test

Click to see the answer to last week’s challenge:

The framed wall art changes from a motivational quote to a botanical print. A small Buddha statue appears on the left wall shelf in the right image. The skyline outside the window is different—the illuminated tower changes shape and colour. A wind chime hangs in front of the window in the right image but is missing in the left. The plant pot on the side table changes from a terracotta pot to a cream ribbed planter. The cushion on the sofa changes from a black geometric pattern to a dotted design. The coffee mug on the table changes from a solid green mug to a cream speckled mug. Three subtle changes appear around the coffee table: the woven basket on the lower shelf becomes a small succulent plant, the stack of books is rearranged, and the rug gains tassels along its edge.

Think you’re good at noticing details? Here’s your next spot-the-difference challenge.

Give doomscrolling a break. We are back with yet another interesting challenge for you. Only this time, we have slightly upped the game!

Take a close look at the two cosy images of a man reading beside the fireplace below. While at first, they appear almost identical, we have hidden five subtle differences amongst the two.

Mind you, this isn’t a children’s puzzle, and you might have to squint a little more than usual!

So put your phone down, resist the urge to zoom in and start comparing.

You have 45 seconds. Ready?

⏱️ The challenge: Set a timer for 30 seconds and see if you can spot all the differences before time runs out. Think you’ve found them all? Double-check—there’s usually one that catches even the most observant readers off guard.

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Can you spot all the 5 differences in 30 seconds? (Ai generated image) Can you spot all the 5 differences in 30 seconds? (Ai generated image)

Need a little help? Try these spoiler-free hints

Don’t assume the biggest objects are where the changes are hiding.

Scan the picture systematically instead of jumping from one detail to another.

If something feels familiar, look at it again — your brain may already be filling in what it expects to see.

The countdown begins now⏱️:

5… 4… 3… 2… 1…

Time’s up!

So, how many did you find? Also, did you notice how such puzzles instantly put you in a competitive spirit? Turns out, there’s a science-backed reason behind it. Turns out, our brain naturally enjoys challenges and completing tasks.

“Once we start looking for differences, we become focused on finding the answer. The desire to solve it correctly, improve our performance or beat someone else can turn a simple activity into a surprisingly engaging challenge,” explains Prerna Pant, Psychologist, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, Delhi.

This is why, (if and) when you got stuck while looking for the differences, you were all amped up. “When we struggle, frustration can initially increase our focus and determination. A ticking clock can add pressure and make us more motivated to succeed. The brain treats finding the answer as a small goal to achieve. Successfully solving it then creates a sense of satisfaction, accomplishment and reward.”

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Need we say more? Stay tuned for more such exciting challenges and the inevitable thrill!

Think you’ve cracked it? Don’t miss the answer. Come back next Thursday for the next edition of our Spot the Difference brain teaser, where we’ll reveal all three hidden differences from today’s puzzle and challenge you with a brand-new visual mystery.