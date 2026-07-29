Thinking of buying a second home in the hills? Here are things to look for

The Home Edit is a weekly series curated by Shiny Varghese that invites architects and designers to share their hands-on expertise on ideas for your home. Whether you are building, renovating, or simply refreshing a space, the series provides actionable advice and inspiration to help you make better choices for where you live. In this part of the series, Nilanjan Bhowal shares tips for buying a property in the hills.

At a time when life in the cities is getting too tough to bear, many are moving to the hills as a refuge from the busy way of life. Be it in Kumaon, Uttarakhand, Shimla or Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh, Mudumalai in Tamil Nadu or Coorg in Karnataka, one can access a combination of natural beauty and quality of life. Most of these places are now easily reachable by road, rail and air. While some states restrict non-domicile people from purchasing land, in Uttarakhand for instance, outsiders can purchase 300 sq. yards of land without a problem.