‘They would have rejected me’: Nushrratt Bharuccha on the one detail she feared revealing at auditions

Bollywood’s glitz often masks a harsher reality, where height bias dictates opportunity, no matter how talented the actor. Nushrratt Bharuccha once opened up about her own experience navigating this subtle yet consequential discrimination.

In a candid conversation with journalist Nayandeep Rakshit, she revealed how early in her career, she faced blatant rejection simply because of her stature:

“Kapde hanger ki tarah lagte hai uske upar… When I was young, I was really like… thin. Like frame. Short…You know uss time toh vo placard likhna padta tha, where you write your age, gender, height…Because if I’d written it, they would have rejected me, saying, ‘Ye height ki ladki nahi chalti, bhale aapka talent ho par nahi chalti,” she said.