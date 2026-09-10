‘They would have rejected me’: Nushrratt Bharuccha on the one detail she feared revealing at auditions

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Bollywood’s glitz often masks a harsher reality, where height bias dictates opportunity, no matter how talented the actor. Nushrratt Bharuccha once opened up about her own experience navigating this subtle yet consequential discrimination.
In a candid conversation with journalist Nayandeep Rakshit, she revealed how early in her career, she faced blatant rejection simply because of her stature:
“Kapde hanger ki tarah lagte hai uske upar… When I was young, I was really like… thin. Like frame. Short…You know uss time toh vo placard likhna padta tha, where you write your age, gender, height…Because if I’d written it, they would have rejected me, saying, ‘Ye height ki ladki nahi chalti, bhale aapka talent ho par nahi chalti,” she said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
These words reflect the tangled web of prejudice, where height overshadows talent.
Her reflection sheds light on an unspoken truth in Bollywood: acceptance often hinges on conforming to outdated ideals, rather than talent or dedication.
Counselling psychologist Priyamvada Tendulkar offers an insightful lens to understand the psychological toll of such industry biases. She explains that insecurity arises from a loss of self-definition, where one may feel merely “attached” to their job rather than holding a robust personal identity:
The insecure person might feel like they are merely “attached” to their job, rather than an individual with their own identity. This can create a silent existential crisis — Who am I outside of this relationship? Does my life have meaning beyond [external validation]?
The antidote, she advises, is to reconnect emotionally with one’s own sense of purpose and individuality. This might involve pursuing passions independent of public approval, cultivating fulfillment outside one’s profession, and finding meaning in one’s intrinsic voice. As she says, “Ultimately, self-worth should come from within, not external comparisons.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.