The original microwave: How these 300-million-year-old plants use heat to reproduce

The plant kingdom is utterly fascinating and still has a lot to be discovered. From plants that can attack animals to those that give electric shocks, these botanicals are far from fully understood. One such plant species that has created waves in the botanical community is cycads.

These ancient plants can raise their own temperature, like a microwave oven. How cool is that! While the reason for this strange behaviour was previously unknown, it has now been uncovered that they do so to attract insects for pollination. As these plants heat themselves up, an invisible signal is released that helps insects find them in the dark.