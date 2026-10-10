The multitasking trap: Why doing more at once can mean getting less done

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You reply to a work message while eating lunch, check Instagram between emails, and answer a WhatsApp notification while someone is talking to you. You may feel like you are getting a lot done, but what if all that switching is actually making you less productive?
This is where the term “toxic multitasking” comes in.
Speaking with indianexpress.com, Prerna Pant, Psychologist, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, Delhi, explains what it means and why constantly jumping between tasks may not be as productive as it feels.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
“Toxic multitasking refers to the constant habit of switching between tasks, emails, messages, social media and notifications throughout the day,” Pant tells indianexpress.com.
Unlike occasional multitasking, this means your attention is repeatedly pulled in different directions. You may be working on something, pause to check a message, return to the task, open an email and then pick up your phone again.
Pant explains that this can create the illusion of being productive: “Over time, it can affect concentration, increase mental fatigue and make it difficult to fully engage with any single task or conversation.”
Every time you move from one task to another, your brain has to stop and refocus.
“The human brain is designed to focus on one task at a time. Each time we switch between tasks, the brain must stop, reset and refocus, which consumes mental energy,” the psychologist explains.
Frequent emails, messages and notifications can therefore make work feel more tiring than it appears. This constant mental effort can lead to fatigue, reduced concentration and a feeling of being overwhelmed.
It can. When your attention is constantly divided, you may not process information as effectively. That can make it easier to forget details, miss important information or make mistakes.
“Constant task switching scatters attention and makes it harder to focus deeply. When attention is divided, the brain processes information less effectively, which can affect learning and memory,” Pant notes.
Productivity can also suffer because people spend time regaining focus after each interruption. “Studies show that frequent multitasking can slow down performance rather than improve it.”
As a result, a person may take longer to complete tasks while still feeling busy throughout the day.
Some signs can be easy to overlook. You may find yourself making more mistakes, forgetting things, leaving tasks unfinished or feeling mentally drained at the end of the day.
Other signs include repeatedly checking your phone, struggling to stay present during conversations or feeling irritated by minor interruptions. Poor sleep, reduced motivation and a constant sense of being busy without making progress can also be warning signs.
Recognising these changes early can help prevent the pattern from contributing to longer-term stress and burnout.
“Toxic multitasking can contribute to higher levels of stress and anxiety,” the psychologist confirms.
Constantly responding to different demands can keep the brain on high alert, making it hard to relax.
People who work in fast-paced environments, students, remote workers and frequent users of digital devices may be particularly vulnerable. Those who feel the need to be constantly available or productive may also be more likely to fall into this pattern.
You don’t need to change your entire routine at once. Start by creating short periods of uninterrupted focus.
Pant recommends prioritising tasks, working on one activity at a time and turning off non-essential notifications. Setting specific times to check emails and messages can also reduce unnecessary interruptions.
Short breaks between tasks can help the brain recharge and maintain concentration. Mindfulness, deep breathing and simple attention exercises may also help improve focus over time.
“Small, consistent changes in daily habits can significantly improve productivity, reduce stress and support better mental wellbeing,” the psychologist concludes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.