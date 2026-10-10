The multitasking trap: Why doing more at once can mean getting less done

You reply to a work message while eating lunch, check Instagram between emails, and answer a WhatsApp notification while someone is talking to you. You may feel like you are getting a lot done, but what if all that switching is actually making you less productive?

This is where the term “toxic multitasking” comes in.

Speaking with indianexpress.com, Prerna Pant, Psychologist, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, Delhi, explains what it means and why constantly jumping between tasks may not be as productive as it feels.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.