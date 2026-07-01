Paintings are not the only way to bring art into your home

The Home Edit is a weekly series curated by Shiny Varghese that invites architects and designers to share their hands-on expertise on ideas for your home. Whether you are building, renovating, or simply refreshing a space, the series provides actionable advice and inspiration to help you make better choices for where you live. In the first part of this series, Shabnam Gupta, an interior designer-entrepreneur, shares her thoughts on colours in your home.

A home should tell your story, and art is one of the most personal ways to do that. Be it a painting, a sculpture crafted by a local artisan or a photograph that brings back memories, art adds character and meaning to everyday spaces.

Choose what you love

Dos: Pick pieces that speak to you emotionally. The best art is often the one that sparks a memory, starts a conversation or simply makes you smile every time you see it.

Don’ts: Buy something just because it is fashionable or matches the latest trend. A home feels authentic when it reflects your personality, not what’s popular at the moment.

A well-placed piece can anchor a room (Photo: Spaces Architects@KA) A well-placed piece can anchor a room (Photo: Spaces Architects@KA)

Give art the space it deserves

Dos: Consider the size of the artwork and the wall where it will be displayed. A well-placed piece can anchor a room and become a natural focal point.

Don’ts: Squeeze large artworks into small corners or scatter tiny pieces across expansive walls. Art needs breathing room to be appreciated.

Think beyond paintings

Do’s: Explore different forms of artistic expression such as ceramics, textiles, handcrafted objects, murals and sculptures. These layers often make a home feel richer and more personal.

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Don’ts: Limit art to framed pieces alone. Some of the most memorable spaces celebrate creativity in unexpected ways.

Support craft and local talent

Do’s: Look for works by local artists and artisans. Handmade pieces often carry stories, traditions, and craftsmanship that add depth to a home.

Don’ts: Fill every space with mass-produced decorative items that lack a personal connection.

ALSO READ | The Home Edit: How to make colours work for your home

Handmade pieces often carry stories (Photo: Spaces Architects@KA) Handmade pieces often carry stories (Photo: Spaces Architects@KA)

Let lighting complete the picture

Do’s: Use lighting to highlight artworks and bring out their texture, colour and detail. The right light can completely change how a piece is experienced.

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Don’ts: Place valuable artworks where they are exposed to harsh sunlight for long periods, as this can cause fading over time.

Consider a wall mural

Do’s: Treat a mural as an integral part of the room rather than a decorative backdrop. The artwork should respond to the scale, function and character of the space. Keep the surrounding furniture, materials and colours relatively restrained so the mural can become the focal point. Consider sight lines as well — a mural is most effective when it can be experienced from key viewpoints within the room.

Don’ts: Place a mural on every available wall or compete with it through excessive patterns, artwork, or decorative accessories. Avoid selecting highly trend-driven imagery that may feel dated within a few years. A mural should enhance the architecture, not overwhelm it.

Kapil Aggarwal is principal architect, Spaces Architects@KA. His works include the UNESCO- awarded restoration of Haveli Dharampura in Old Delhi and Slender House, recognised by the Financial Times among the world’s 15 most beautiful homes.