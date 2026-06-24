The Home Edit: Don’t have a garden? Make a green wall

The Home Edit is a weekly series curated by Shiny Varghese that invites architects and designers to share their hands-on expertise on ideas for your home. Whether you are building, renovating, or simply refreshing a space, the series provides actionable advice and inspiration to help you make better choices for where you live. In the first part of this series, Shabnam Gupta, an interior designer-entrepreneur, shares her thoughts on colours in your home.

There is something magical in seeing a wall come alive with plants. A green wall can soften the look of a space, bring a sense of calm and help foster a stronger connection with nature, especially in cities where greenery is often scarce. The best green walls may seem effortless, but they are usually the result of careful planning and on-going care. Here are some handy tips:

Do’s

First, the structural backbone. Plants may seem lightweight but the added weight of soil, water and plants can hold considerable weight. There are PVC grids available which should be mounted on sturdy mild steel (MS) frames.

Choose plants suitable for the space. Check the amount of sun, shade and wind the wall receives before choosing plants. Happy plants are healthier plants and require less attention.

Consider watering from the first day. Plants that grow vertically tend to dry out quicker than those in the soil. A simple drip-irrigation system can save time and keep the wall looking fresh all year.

Opt for plants suitable for the space (Photo: Design Consortium) Opt for plants suitable for the space (Photo: Design Consortium)

Drainage needs to be a priority. Plants need water but they also need excess water to drain away. A good drainage system at the bottom of the wall is good for plants, and the structure behind it.

Keep maintenance easy. A green wall will need occasional pruning, cleaning and care, just like any garden.

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Don’ts

Don’t choose plants just because they are exotic. Trends fade but over time plants that are regional, indigenous and appropriate for the climate and conditions will always do better.

Don’t try to fill in every inch at once. It’s tempting to create instant lush but give plants room to grow. A little patience will often bring about better results.

Don’t try to fill-in every space (Photo: Design Consortium) Don’t try to fill-in every space (Photo: Design Consortium)

Don’t forget waterproofing. A frequent mistake is neglecting to protect the wall behind. Waterproofing or even tiling is a good way to prevent some expensive repairs down the road.

Don’t forget that it’s a living system. Unlike paint or cladding, a green wall changes over time. Regular care is what keeps it healthy and attractive.

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ALSO READ | The Home Edit: How to make colours work for your home

A green wall is more than a decorative addition (Photo: Design Consortium) A green wall is more than a decorative addition (Photo: Design Consortium)

Don’t underestimate the commitment. A green wall can be a beautiful addition to a home or building, but it works best when there is love and care and plants are looked after.

When designed thoughtfully, a green wall becomes much more than a decorative feature. It adds texture, colour, and life to a space, creating a small but meaningful connection to nature in everyday life.

Nilanjan Bhowal is principal architect, Design Consortium, which follows and promotes environment friendly and sustainable green branding practises. With over 30 years of architectural expertise, they have done projects across India, ranging from residences and institutions to hospitality and urban design.