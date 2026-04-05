The cardiologist’s pantry: The best and worst dried fruits for blood pressure control

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Dried fruits often carry a “healthy snack” aura, but when it comes to heart health, not all options are equal. The type you choose, how much you eat, and how they’re processed can make a significant difference. According to Dt Amreen Sheikh, Chief Dietitian at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, a mindful approach is key to making dried fruits truly heart-friendly.
“Not all dried fruits are created equal,” says Dt Sheikh. “Heart patients should focus on nuts like almonds, walnuts, and pistachios, which are rich in healthy fats, fibre, and antioxidants that support cardiovascular function.”
These options contain unsaturated fats that can help maintain healthier cholesterol levels. Small portions of naturally dried fruits like raisins and figs can also be included, thanks to their fibre and micronutrient content, adds Dt Sheikh.
However, she cautions against processed varieties. “Heavily sweetened, candied, or salted dried fruits should be avoided. These can increase sodium and sugar intake, which may negatively impact heart health.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine
Dried fruits contain concentrated natural sugars, which require careful consideration—especially for those with diabetes or metabolic concerns.
“Natural sugar is still sugar,” says Dr Sheikh. “It’s best to consume dried fruits in combination with nuts or after a meal rather than on an empty stomach. This helps prevent sudden spikes in blood sugar levels.”
When consumed correctly, dried fruits can offer measurable benefits. “Walnuts and almonds, in particular, contain heart-healthy fats that may help improve cholesterol levels over time,” explains Dt Sheikh.
She also points to potassium-rich options. “Dried fruits like raisins and apricots can support blood pressure control because of their potassium content. But the benefits come from consistency and moderation—not large portions.”
Even the healthiest foods can become problematic when overeaten. “A small handful of nuts—about 5 to 10 pieces—or 1 to 2 tablespoons of dried fruits is a safe daily amount,” advises Dt Sheikh.
Overconsumption can lead to excess calorie intake, which may contribute to weight gain—a known risk factor for heart disease. “People often underestimate how calorie-dense dried fruits are,” she adds.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine