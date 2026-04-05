The cardiologist’s pantry: The best and worst dried fruits for blood pressure control

Dried fruits often carry a “healthy snack” aura, but when it comes to heart health, not all options are equal. The type you choose, how much you eat, and how they’re processed can make a significant difference. According to Dt Amreen Sheikh, Chief Dietitian at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, a mindful approach is key to making dried fruits truly heart-friendly.

Choosing the right dried fruits

“Not all dried fruits are created equal,” says Dt Sheikh. “Heart patients should focus on nuts like almonds, walnuts, and pistachios, which are rich in healthy fats, fibre, and antioxidants that support cardiovascular function.”

These options contain unsaturated fats that can help maintain healthier cholesterol levels. Small portions of naturally dried fruits like raisins and figs can also be included, thanks to their fibre and micronutrient content, adds Dt Sheikh.