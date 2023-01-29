scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Taylor Swift gets praised for casting trans model as her love interest in new music video

"Thank you for being an ally and for continuously using your platform for good," Laith Ashley, a trans model who featured in the video, wrote

taylor swiftTaylor's music video for Lavender Haze released this Friday (Source: Taylor Swift/YouTube)

Taylor Swift on Friday released the highly anticipated music video for Lavender Haze, the second song of her much-loved album Midnights. The video, written and directed by the singer, features all things lavender and is visually breathtaking. However, most importantly, Swift won everyone’s hearts by casting transgender male model Laith Ashley as her romantic interest in the music video.

The music video shows Swift and Ashley lying together in bed, with the former caressing his bare back to reveal the image of a sparkling starry sky. Later in the video, the duo are seen at a party, wrapped in each other’s arms and dancing together.

Announcing the release of the music video, Swift wrote that she “absolutely adored working with” Ashley. The model, too, took to Instagram to express his gratitude to the Grammy singer for LGBTQ representation in the video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) 

“Thank you @taylorswift for allowing me to play a small part in your story. You are brilliant and this is an experience I will never forget. It was truly magical,” he wrote, adding, “Your storytelling abilities through your music and visuals continues to leave me in awe, inspired, and hopeful.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Laith Ashley De La Cruz (@laith_ashley) 

Ashley wrote, “Thank you for being an ally and for continuously using your platform for good. Representation matters. AND LOVE WILL ALWAYS WIN!”

The casting of a trans model by Swift won the fans’ hearts as they took to social media to heap praises on the singer.

“During a time where trans people are constantly under attack and facing prejudice at what seems like all corners, having a major pop star like Taylor swift feature a trans man as a life interest in a charting song is a huge deal,” a user wrote.

Another tweeted: “The love interest in Taylor Swift’s new Lavender Haze music video is trans model and artist Laith Ashley. At a time when trans rights are increasingly under attack, this representation is major.”

“Reminder that taylor’s romantic interest on lavender haze mv is a trans man, she’s clearly making a statement about it supporting the community,” a user wrote on the microblogging site.

Ashley is an American model, actor, activist, singer, songwriter and entertainer.

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 17:30 IST
