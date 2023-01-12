scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Tatjana Patitz, supermodel of ’80s and ’90s, dies at 56

Patitz, who was born in Germany, raised in Sweden and later made her life in California, was known as part of an elite handful of “original” supermodels, appearing in the Michael video along with Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford.

Tatjana Patitz, Tatjana Patitz modelGerman model Tatjana Patitz smiles as she presents the new catalogue of the OTTO group in Hamburg December 14, 2006. (REUTERS/Christian Charisius/File Photo)

Tatjana Patitz, one of an elite group of famed supermodels who graced magazine covers in the 1980s and ’90s and appeared in George Michael’s “Freedom! ’90” music video, has died at age 56.

Patitz’s death in the Santa Barbara, California, area was confirmed by her New York agent, Corinne Nicolas, at the Model CoOp agency. Nicolas said the cause was illness, but did not have further details.

Patitz, who was born in Germany, raised in Sweden and later made her life in California, was known as part of an elite handful of “original” supermodels, appearing in the Michael video along with Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford.

Tatjana Patitz, Tatjana Patitz model Tatjana Patitz, accompanied by her Chinese counterparts, performs during a fashion show at the Forbidden City to promote a Swiss watch company in 2000. (REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo)

She was a favorite of fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh, who highlighted her natural beauty in his famous 1988 photo, “White Shirts: Six Supermodels, Malibu,” and for British Vogue’s 1990 cover — leading Michael to cast the group in his lip-syncing video, according to Vogue.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village

The magazine quoted its global editorial director, Anna Wintour, as saying Patitz was “always the European symbol of chic, like Romy Schneider-meets-Monica Vitti. She was far less visible than her peers — more mysterious, more grown-up, more unattainable — and that had its own appeal.”

In a 2006 interview, Patitz opined that the golden age of supermodels was over.

Tatjana Patitz, Tatjana Patitz model Tatjana Patitz wears a creation of Lavera as part of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2015. (AP Photo/dpa, Joerg Carstensen, File)

“There was a real era, and the reason that happened was because glamour was brought into it,” she was quoted as saying in Prestige Hong Kong magazine. “Now the celebrities and actresses have taken over, and the models are in the backseat completely.”

Advertisement

She also noted that models from her era had healthier physiques.

“Women were healthy, not these scrawny little models that nobody knows their names anymore,” Patitz said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 18:20 IST
Next Story

Bhupinder Hooda says SIT in Haryana means ‘suppress internal truth’, not special investigation team

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

red fort, new delhi, sound and light show, puppet show, independence, 75 years, amit shah, amitabh bachchan, indian express
In pictures: Glimpses of ‘Jai Hind’, a sound and light show at Red Fort
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close