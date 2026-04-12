‘I am nothing without her’: Tara Sutaria on the childhood trauma of being separated from twin sister Pia in school

Tara Sutaria is known for her eloquence and calm demeanour. After making her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, she has remained in the public eye, often creating buzz around her relationships and social media presence. Another highlight of her Instagram is her bond with her twin sister, Pia Sutaria.

Recently, Tara spoke at length about her relationship with Pia on Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast, Chapter 2. The 30-year-old shared that she was once separated from her sister in school, and what it is like to grow up with someone of the same age. Highlighting their distinct appearances, she shared that Pia has curly hair and is more athletic, as she has been dancing longer than she has. “We are similar in terms of likes and dislikes, but we are also very, very different people,” she said.

Further, Tara shared that she felt comfortable with Pia being in the forefront and how her twin sister was more confident and sociable than she was. “I was very comfortable in hiding behind her, and it made me feel really secure and safe,” the Ek Villain Returns actor said.

Tara also stressed that she had to work on herself and become more extroverted because of her acting career. “I still don’t feel comfortable going to parties and socialising,” she shared. The actor opened up about being in the same class as her sister till Class 4.

“I remember when our teacher told us that ‘we are going to separate Pia and Tara’,” she said, adding that, “I remember looking at Pia and welled up in tears because I couldn’t be separate from her. What will I do!”

Tara added that for most of her childhood, she felt her twin sister was her identity. “In my own head, I was like, ‘I am nothing without her, ‘ because I was so scared as a child about everything,” the actor said.

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Experts believe that early separation from a twin sibling might create a stronger emotional dependence later in life. According to Dr Murali Krishna, Consultant – Psychiatry & Counselling Services, Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore, such incidents can create profound attachment issues. “While inside the womb, twins have been observed embracing each other with their hands, faces, and full bodies. The connection formed before birth is so strong that even twins who lost their sibling at or before birth have reported lifelong emotional distress,” Dr Krishna explained.

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However, several factors, including personality, social experiences, and environment, further play a key role. “With supportive upbringing and healthy social exposure, most individuals develop balanced emotional connections over time,” he said.

Intense sibling bonds can also influence friendships and romantic relationships. Dr Krishna stated that such bonds can positively influence future relationships among siblings by fostering empathy, emotional intelligence, and trust. “Individuals who have experienced deep, secure connections are often better equipped to form meaningful romantic and social relationships,” he said.

But, Dr Krishna explained that an overly dependent bond might lead to several challenges. “Comparison with the sibling relationship, difficulty prioritising partners, or emotional exclusivity. In some cases, partners or friends may perceive the sibling bond as overwhelming. Awareness and conscious boundary-setting are essential to ensure that other relationships are nurtured independently,” the expert said.

Growing up with a twin sibling can also affect autonomy. Dr Krishna advised that individuals can encourage open communication with their siblings, ensuring that they don’t unintentionally limit each other. “Setting gentle boundaries, such as making independent decisions or spending time apart, helps strengthen self-identity. In some cases, professional guidance, such as counselling grounded in principles of Attachment Theory, can help individuals better understand and balance emotional closeness with independence,” Dr Krishna said.