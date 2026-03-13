Tamannaah Bhatia reveals her haircare hack, admits it ‘would smell very bad’

Tamannaah Bhatia recently shared her haircare hack with Vineeta Singh on the latter’s podcast, saying, “Now, I have let go a lot. If I am having a bad hair day, I tie it up. Split ends make hair break even more. Back in the day, I remember putting onion juice in my hair. That was something I enjoyed doing. It would smell very bad, and everybody else around me would hate me. But it was good for my hair.”

Adding that onion juice has a cooling effect, the most searched Google India actress of 2025 continued: “You can’t leave it in your hair. 10 minutes, and you have to wash it. Do it in the summer.”

Does it really work?

Dr Shweta Nakhawa, consultant dermatologist at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said many home remedies use ingredients such as fermented rice water, onion juice, egg masks, or certain herbal oils. “These ingredients are natural and don’t have artificial fragrance, so their raw smell remains. The odour doesn’t mean the remedy is harmful. In fact, fermentation can increase some nutrients, but hygiene and proper storage are important,” said Dr Nakhawa.

Do these home hacks actually work?

Some do, but some are exaggerated. “For example, fermented rice water has amino acids that may temporarily smooth the hair shaft and add shine. Onion juice contains sulfur compounds, which may support hair strength. However, these remedies are supportive, not miracle cures for hair loss or thinning.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Do you use onions for your hair? (Photo: Freepik) Do you use onions for your hair? (Photo: Freepik)

Are there risks in trying these hacks?

According to Dr Nakhawa, strong ingredients can irritate the scalp, cause dandruff, or worsen hair shedding in sensitive people. “Leaving mixtures on for too long or using unfiltered substances can clog pores. A patch test on the skin behind the ear is always a safe first step,” said Dr Nakhawa.

Natural remedies can help, but they must be clean, fresh, and used in moderation. Balance is key. “Focus on scalp health, balanced nutrition, and gentle cleansing. Oils can condition hair, but using too much can attract dirt and worsen scalp issues. Traditional hacks can be fun to try, but strong, healthy hair usually comes from consistent care rather than one dramatic remedy,” said Dr Nakhawa.

