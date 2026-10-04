‘No filter’: Tamannaah Bhatia’s advice for dealing with bad skin days

Some days, our skin refuses to behave, and Tamannaah Bhatia believes it is crucial to extend grace and embrace yourself as you are. Taking to Instagram Stories, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest actor shared a candid note to young girls struggling with their skin.

“There are good skin days, and then there are not so good skin days…as you can see, no filter. It is so important to love yourself on these days. And I have chosen to love myself just the way I am. Because I think, that does not take away from who I am, and how I look, and how I feel,” she shared.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Even Bhatia does not have good skin every day. (Source: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks) Even Bhatia does not have good skin every day. (Source: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks)

Dealing with bad skin days

Dr Shareefa Chause, Dermatologist at Dr Shareefa Skin Care Clinic, Mumbai, says it is important to remember that skin naturally changes from day to day.

“Stress, lack of sleep, weather, diet, hormonal changes, and even small changes in our routine can affect how the skin looks. Having a breakout, dryness, dullness or redness on a particular day does not mean that your skin is unhealthy or that you have done something wrong,” she tells indianexpress.com.

Dr Chause stresses that people should avoid becoming overly focused on achieving ‘perfect’ skin. Instead, follow a simple, consistent routine suited to your skin type, including gentle cleansing, moisturising, and daily sunscreen.

“Avoid repeatedly changing products or trying several treatments at once just because the skin looks different on a particular day, as it can sometimes irritate the skin further,” she warns, adding that you should not constantly check your skin in the mirror or compare it with highly edited images on social media.

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“Skin has texture, pores, marks, and occasional imperfections, and these are normal. If a particular skin problem is persistent, painful, worsening, or affecting confidence, it is better to consult a dermatologist rather than self-treating,” she suggests.

Finally, Dr Chause says making peace with imperfect skin does not mean ignoring skin concerns. “It means taking care of your skin without allowing every temporary change in appearance to affect your self-confidence. Healthy skin is about care and comfort, not looking flawless every single day,” she concludes.

How to take care of bad skin?

Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist and Dermato-Surgeon at The Esthetic Clinics, adds that a dermatologist can evaluate and manage simple psychological issues like stress and lifestyle-related problems connected to skin disorders; however, some disorders require psychological intervention.

According to her, problems like “dysmorphia, where the patient feels that they have an abnormal-looking skin despite them being completely normal, or skin disorders related to psychiatric medications”, have to be evaluated by a mental health expert, as dermatologists alone may not be able to diagnose or solve the root cause of the issue.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.