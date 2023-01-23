To avoid dry skin in winter, just add some drops of this wonder ingredient to your bathing water

With the winter chill making everyone shiver and places like Delhi witnessing multiple cold waves, many people also experience skin issues, especially dryness. This is usually a result of dryness in the air, as well as bathing with hot water on a daily basis. As such, is there any remedy that can help take care of the skin in this weather? Yes, there is — and it works magic!

“Hot baths are great in winter but they can dry up your skin. Almond oil, when mixed in your bathing water, gives you a deep moisturising experience,” said Dr Akriti Gupta, cosmetic dermatologist, Jivisha Clinic, who went on to explain the benefits of using almond oil.

How does almond oil help?

“Sweet almond oil can be used in various forms such as moisturiser, or an eye makeup remover, or to massage the body, hand, and head. The fatty acids in sweet almond oil aid the skin’s ability to retain moisture, while its vitamin E content calms inflammation brought on by dryness. The oil’s zinc concentration helps reduce rough, calloused skin. Hence, almond oil has also been used to treat eczema and psoriasis, two disorders characterised by dry skin,” Dr Gupta told indianexpress.com.

Agreeing that it is “non-toxic and non-irritating”, Dr Jaishree Sharad, cosmetic dermatologist, and founder of Skinfinitii Aesthetic Skin and Laser Clinic said, “It acts as an emollient which means it forms a protective layer on the surface of the skin and traps moisture within.”

The main ingredient, almond, is rich in vitamin E that helps repair skin tissue, retain skin moisture, and protect skin from UV rays, said Doli Baliyan, clinical head dietitian, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dehradun.

Almonds contain healthy fats and vitamin E (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Almonds contain healthy fats and vitamin E (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

How to use it?

Just pour couple of drops in your bathing water.

Other ways to use it

Dr Jaishree listed

*Apply it on a slightly damp skin either after shower in the morning or at bedtime on the arms, legs, neck. If you have dry skin, you can even apply it on the face.

*You can massage it gently into the skin. It acts as a good nail and cuticle moisturiser. Just apply a few drops to the nail at bedtime.

*You could mix it with sugar or oats to use it as a scrub.

*You could also use it on chapped lips.

Tips to get healthy skin

A healthy sugar free diet, adequate sleep, exercise, coupled with a skin care routine and avoiding stress, alcohol, nicotine will result in good healthy skin, said Dr Jaishree.

“A must AM routine should be cleansing, moisturising and protecting the skin with a sunscreen. A PM routine should be cleansing, applying a serum and an under eye cream followed by a moisturiser. You can use every other serum or cream in between as prescribed by your dermatologist but do not forget your sunscreen and moisturiser,” she said.

