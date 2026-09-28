Sussanne Khan says she felt ‘more love’ for Hrithik Roshan’s mother after losing her own

Sussanne Khan recently said she feels a close bond with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan’s parents, saying she felt “more love” for them, especially after losing her mother, Zarine Khan.

“I must say that my bond with Hrithik’s mother and father…especially with his mother…has become so beautiful within these last six months…even more after losing my mother. I felt a lot of pain…for the suffering…that we both went through… at one time…the way she used to love me….I think I felt more love for Hrithik’s mother after my mother’s death… it felt like a realisation of what she meant to me in the past…” the interior designer told the ‘Honestly, Why Not?’ podcast.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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Reflecting on the interior decorator’s response, Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist, and relationship breakthrough coach said that the death of a parent not only creates an absence, but it can also change the way we recognise affection, family and belonging in the relationships that remain.

Adding that grief can reorganise our emotional world, Delnna said, “I often see people expecting grief to mean continuous sadness. It can also appear as numbness, anxiety, anger, guilt, exhaustion, disturbed sleep, difficulty concentrating or an unexpected longing for closeness. A person may feel relatively stable and suddenly be overwhelmed by a familiar fragrance, meal, festival or phone call. This does not mean they are failing to heal. Grief is rarely linear.”

Pinkie and Rakesh Roshan (Photo: Pinkie Roshan/Instagram) Pinkie and Rakesh Roshan (Photo: Pinkie Roshan/Instagram)

Losing a parent can be particularly profound because we may be grieving more than the individual. “We can also grieve our sense of home, childhood, history and the person who remembered versions of us that nobody else did. After such a loss, maternal or paternal warmth from someone else may suddenly touch us much more deeply,” expressed Delnna.

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This does not mean another person replaces the parent who died. “People are not replaceable, but love can expand. Grief can make us recognise forms of care that were already around us but had become familiar enough to be taken for granted,” Delnna told indianexpress.com.

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Sussanne’s relationship with Hrithik’s parents adds another beautiful layer. “A divorce may end a marriage, but it does not necessarily erase every relationship that grew around it. A mother-in-law may have loved you for decades. An ex-partner’s parents may remain grandparents to your children. Where those relationships are respectful and emotionally safe, there is no psychological requirement to discard genuine affection simply because the marital relationship has changed. Equally, where former family relationships are painful, choosing distance can also be healthy,” said Delnna.

Perhaps one of grief’s hardest but most valuable lessons is to notice love before loss teaches us its value. “Sussanne’s reflection reminds us that loving the people who remain does not diminish our love for the person who died. Sometimes the person we lost leaves us one final gift: a deeper capacity to recognise, receive and express love while we still can,” said Delnna.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.