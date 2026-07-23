Sushmita Sen on self-image: ‘Did not think of myself as beautiful’; expert weighs in

Beauty is often treated as something that can be measured through appearance, especially in industries like fashion and cinema. Yet, many people who seem to fit conventional beauty standards still struggle with self-image and rarely see themselves the way others do. Speaking in an interview with Dr Sheen Gurrib, actor Sushmita Sen reflected on her own relationship with beauty, revealing that she never viewed herself through the lens that others might expect. “No, I did not think of myself as beautiful. I was told multiple times by people that I had a wonderful height. So that I was aware of. People just saying, ‘Wow, she’s so tall.’ That would be the first thing that would come out of their mouths, but never beautiful.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Despite spending decades in industries where physical appearance is often scrutinised, Sushmita said beauty has never been her primary focus. “And I didn’t really care about it as much either. Funnily enough, I’ve been a part of the beauty industry, the fashion industry, and the movie industry. I still don’t give it as much importance.” Instead, she described beauty as something much deeper than outward appearance. “To me, being beautiful is such a powerful concept. That pimple here, the lashes falling off, losing hair, none of it eventually defines that beauty for me.”

Her perspective opens up a larger conversation about self-acceptance, body image and how people can redefine beauty beyond physical features.

Why self-perception differs from others’ perceptions

Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist, The Answer Room, tells indianexpress.com, “Many people struggle to see themselves as beautiful despite receiving compliments because self-perception is shaped less by external validation and more by early experiences that form our self-esteem and self-concept. Childhood remarks such as being compared to siblings, criticised for appearance, teased by peers, bullied, or receiving love and praise conditionally can create deep emotional wounds.”

Over time, these beliefs become internalised and create a cognitive bias where the mind selectively notices flaws while dismissing compliments as insincere or temporary. As adults, people often continue relating to themselves through the lens of these early experiences rather than their present reality. Healing begins by recognising these childhood narratives, grieving unmet emotional needs, and gradually building self-worth that comes from self-acceptance rather than external approval.

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Building a healthier definition of beauty

Building a healthier definition of beauty begins with recognising that self-worth and appearance are not the same thing. Society often promotes narrow and unrealistic beauty standards, leading people to believe that their value depends on how they look. However, lasting confidence comes from developing a strong sense of self based on personal values, strengths, relationships, and character.

Khangarot adds that people can cultivate a healthier self-concept by challenging negative self-talk, practising self-compassion, and appreciating their bodies for what they allow them to experience rather than how they compare to others. “It is also important to limit constant comparison, particularly through social media, and surround oneself with relationships that offer acceptance rather than judgment. True beauty is rooted in authenticity, resilience, kindness, and the ability to embrace oneself, imperfections included. When self-esteem is built on inner qualities rather than external validation, confidence becomes more stable and less vulnerable to societal expectations.”

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Separating appearance from self-worth

Quick Self-Check: How much is your self-esteem tied to your appearance? Ask yourself: Do temporary physical changes make you feel less worthy?

Do you compare your appearance with people on social media every day?

Do compliments feel difficult to believe?

Is your confidence mostly dependent on how you look? If you answered “yes” to one or more of these questions, read below. In the age of social media, it is easy to equate physical appearance with self-worth, especially when filters and curated images create unrealistic standards of beauty. However, temporary physical changes such as acne, hair loss, weight fluctuations, or ageing do not define a person’s identity or value.

A helpful first step is to consciously separate “I have a skin condition” from “I am unattractive” or “I am less worthy.”

Practising self-compassion, challenging appearance-based negative thoughts, and limiting exposure to comparison-driven content can protect self-esteem.

It is also important to invest in other aspects of identity—such as relationships, hobbies, values, career, and personal strengths—so that self-worth is not entirely dependent on appearance.

Building a multidimensional sense of self creates psychological resilience. When people recognise that they are far more than their physical features, temporary changes become experiences to navigate rather than reflections of their worth or identity.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.