Supriya Pathak Shah swears by this ‘besan and malai ubtan’, says it helps ‘lessen’ hair growth

Veteran actor Supriya Pathak Shah recently shared a traditional home remedy that she believes helped reduce body hair growth. Speaking to Pinkvilla, she recalled that, as a child, a paste made from besan and “malaki” was regularly applied all over her body. She added that her daughter, Sanah Kapur, continued the practice for years, which she believes resulted in less hair growth on her arms.

Recalling the remedy, she said, “Hum bachpan mei besan ka, malaki ka ek paste banta tha, jo humari poori body pe lagaya jaata tha as small children, that she (daughter Sanah Kapur) continued for a long time, which lessened lessened hair growth on her arms.” (When we were children, a paste made from besan and malaki was applied all over our bodies. My daughter, Sanah, continued using it for a long time, and it reduced the hair growth on her arms.)

The remedy has long been a part of traditional skincare routines, with many families believing that regular application of homemade ubtans can reduce unwanted body hair. But does science support this claim?

According to Dr Bhawuk Dhir, Consultant, Dermatology, PSRI Hospital, “There is no solid scientific evidence to support the claim that traditional ubtans made with besan can permanently reduce or slow down hair growth.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Explaining that these pastes may help remove very fine surface hair through gentle exfoliation and friction, making the skin temporarily appear smoother, he added, “However, they do not change the biology of the hair follicle or alter the hair growth cycle. Any reduction that people notice is usually temporary or simply coincidental.”

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Is it safe to apply homemade pastes on children?

In many Indian families, homemade ubtans are still applied to babies and young children with the hope of reducing future body hair. Dr Dhir says occasional use is generally safe if the ingredients are gentle.

“Most children can safely use homemade pastes from time to time, provided the skin isn’t rubbed aggressively,” he says.

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However, parents should remain cautious. “Some children may develop skin irritation, redness, dryness, contact dermatitis or allergic reactions, especially if ingredients like turmeric, fragrances or essential oils are added. A patch test is always advisable before regular use,” he recommends.

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What should parents know?

“The most important thing parents should understand is that these remedies will not permanently reduce body hair,” says Dr. Dhir.

He emphasises that body hair is a natural part of development and does not require treatment in healthy children. “Gentle skincare is far more important than trying to change a child’s natural body hair. If someone is seeking long-term hair reduction later in life, they should consult a dermatologist about evidence-based treatments rather than relying on traditional home remedies,” he concludes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.