Katrina Kaif’s ‘most important’ skincare rule sparks debate: Dermatologist weighs in

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Katrina Kaif has one skincare non-negotiable: she has to go to bed with a clean face. During a rapid-fire round with Femina India, when asked if she would sleep with her makeup on or skip sunscreen, the actor replied: “Sleeping with your makeup on, to me, is the worst thing. I can skip sunscreen on and off, but taking off your makeup before sleeping is the number one most important rule for skin health.”
Curious about her take, indianexpress.com reached out to a health expert to find out whether that is actually true.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Shareefa Chause, Dermatologist, Dr Shareefa Skin Care Clinic, Mumbai, clarified that not wearing sunscreen is generally more harmful for the skin in the long term than sleeping with makeup on occasionally. “Sunscreen protects the skin from harmful UV rays, which are the main cause of premature ageing, pigmentation, tanning, and even increase the risk of skin cancer over time,” she told us, adding that daily sun exposure without protection gradually damages collagen, leading to fine lines, dark spots, and loss of skin elasticity.
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“On the other hand, not removing makeup at night can also negatively affect the skin, but its impact is usually more immediate and short-term,” said the expert. According to her, sleeping with makeup can clog pores, trap dirt and oil, and lead to breakouts, blackheads, dullness, and skin irritation. It also prevents the skin from repairing itself overnight, which is when natural healing and renewal happen, she added.
According to Dr Chause, prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun is one of the leading causes of skin cancer. Repeated sun exposure for long periods can lead to DNA damage, raising the risk of melanoma and other skin cancers. Sunscreen acts as a protective barrier, safeguarding the skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays.
“SUsing dermat-approved sunscreen daily helps to reduce the chances of skin cancer and improve skin health. So, don’t neglect sunscreen and make it a part of your daily routine,” said the expert.
Dr Chause also mentioned that ideally, both habits should be avoided for healthy skin. However, if prioritising one, “sunscreen use during the day is more critical because UV damage is cumulative and long-lasting.” At night, even a simple cleansing routine can help the skin recover better. “Sunscreen protects your skin’s future, while removing makeup protects its present health,” she said. So while both are important, but sunscreen is non-negotiable for long-term skin safety.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.