Katrina Kaif’s ‘most important’ skincare rule sparks debate: Dermatologist weighs in

Katrina Kaif has one skincare non-negotiable: she has to go to bed with a clean face. During a rapid-fire round with Femina India, when asked if she would sleep with her makeup on or skip sunscreen, the actor replied: “Sleeping with your makeup on, to me, is the worst thing. I can skip sunscreen on and off, but taking off your makeup before sleeping is the number one most important rule for skin health.”

Curious about her take, indianexpress.com reached out to a health expert to find out whether that is actually true.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.