‘For that moment…’: When Sunil Grover revealed why becoming ‘someone else’ feels safer; how psychology explains that relief

Sunil Grover may currently be trending for his pitch-perfect Aamir Khan impression on The Great Indian Kapil Show, but his relationship with performance has always gone deeper than surface-level mimicry. Long-time viewers have often noticed that even his comedic characters carry emotional weight, vulnerability, and an unusual sense of sincerity. For Grover, performance is not just about entertaining others; it seems to serve a more personal, almost inward purpose.
In an old interview with Film Companion Studios, Grover spoke candidly about his comfort with stepping out of himself and into other identities. “I love people. I’m not just happy with myself. I want to become somebody else most of the time; that makes me very comfortable. Right now, I am myself in front of so many cameras, and I’m not as comfortable as I would be if I were somebody else,” he said. His words touch on something many people experience: the unease of sitting fully with oneself, and the relief that comes from roles, routines, or versions of the self that feel easier to inhabit.
Grover went on to describe this process in deeply introspective terms. “Because I don’t know who I am. I don’t know even now. I just know I enjoy being someone else. I enjoy experiencing emotions through someone else. It’s very entertaining. And sorry if I’m sounding a bit heavy, but when I pull off a character authentically, it gives a sense of meditation. It gives a feeling of exercise, and you forget yourself. When you become somebody else, for that moment, you completely forget who you are and live another life. That gives genuine satisfaction.”
Dr Sakshi Mandhyan, psychologist and founder at Mandhyan Care, tells indianexpress.com, “I usually see that stepping into a role gives the nervous system a break from self-evaluation. When someone becomes a character or a version of themselves that feels defined and contained, there is less pressure to perform or defend who they are. In psychological terms, this creates emotional distance from personal vulnerability.”
For many people, Dr Mandhyan notes, the everyday self carries expectations and unresolved feelings. A role offers structure. It tells the brain what to do and how to behave. This clarity can feel calming. “I explain this to clients as a form of psychological shelter. This is not always avoidance. It can also be a way to explore parts of the self that feel hard to access directly.”
“What he describes is very close to what psychology calls a flow state. I notice this in people when they are fully absorbed in something that matches their skills and attention. The sense of time softens. Self-criticism quiets. The brain shifts away from monitoring and toward engagement,” says Dr Mandhyan.
In mindfulness, she adds that the focus is on observing the present moment, whereas in flow, the focus is on becoming part of the activity itself. Both reduce activity in brain regions linked to self-judgement and rumination.
Dr Mandhyan mentions, “I usually look at what happens when the role ends. If a person can return to themselves without feeling empty or unsettled, then the exploration is likely healthy. If they feel restless or lost, the role may be serving as emotional cover.”
Healthy exploration tends to expand self-understanding. People become more curious about their feelings and needs. Avoidance tends to narrow awareness. Emotions get postponed rather than processed.
