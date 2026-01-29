‘For that moment…’: When Sunil Grover revealed why becoming ‘someone else’ feels safer; how psychology explains that relief

Sunil Grover once said he feels more comfortable being a character than himself. A psychologist explains why stepping into roles can calm the mind and feel deeply meditative.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiJan 29, 2026 01:00 AM IST
Sunil Grover 'Gutthi' (Comedy nights with Kapil Fame) performs during Ulta Pulta Traffic Saftey functionSunil Grover opens up about feeling safer playing a character other than himself. (Source: Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)
Make us preferred source on google

Sunil Grover may currently be trending for his pitch-perfect Aamir Khan impression on The Great Indian Kapil Show, but his relationship with performance has always gone deeper than surface-level mimicry. Long-time viewers have often noticed that even his comedic characters carry emotional weight, vulnerability, and an unusual sense of sincerity. For Grover, performance is not just about entertaining others; it seems to serve a more personal, almost inward purpose.

In an old interview with Film Companion Studios, Grover spoke candidly about his comfort with stepping out of himself and into other identities. “I love people. I’m not just happy with myself. I want to become somebody else most of the time; that makes me very comfortable. Right now, I am myself in front of so many cameras, and I’m not as comfortable as I would be if I were somebody else,” he said. His words touch on something many people experience: the unease of sitting fully with oneself, and the relief that comes from roles, routines, or versions of the self that feel easier to inhabit.

Grover went on to describe this process in deeply introspective terms. “Because I don’t know who I am. I don’t know even now. I just know I enjoy being someone else. I enjoy experiencing emotions through someone else. It’s very entertaining. And sorry if I’m sounding a bit heavy, but when I pull off a character authentically, it gives a sense of meditation. It gives a feeling of exercise, and you forget yourself. When you become somebody else, for that moment, you completely forget who you are and live another life. That gives genuine satisfaction.” 

Why ‘becoming somebody else,’ even temporarily, can feel safer

Dr Sakshi Mandhyan, psychologist and founder at Mandhyan Care, tells indianexpress.com, “I usually see that stepping into a role gives the nervous system a break from self-evaluation. When someone becomes a character or a version of themselves that feels defined and contained, there is less pressure to perform or defend who they are. In psychological terms, this creates emotional distance from personal vulnerability.”

sunil grover When someone becomes a character or a version of themselves that feels defined and contained, there is less pressure to perform or defend who they are. (Source: Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

For many people, Dr Mandhyan notes, the everyday self carries expectations and unresolved feelings. A role offers structure. It tells the brain what to do and how to behave. This clarity can feel calming. “I explain this to clients as a form of psychological shelter. This is not always avoidance. It can also be a way to explore parts of the self that feel hard to access directly.”

How deep absorption compares to mindfulness or flow states experienced by people in everyday activities 

“What he describes is very close to what psychology calls a flow state. I notice this in people when they are fully absorbed in something that matches their skills and attention. The sense of time softens. Self-criticism quiets. The brain shifts away from monitoring and toward engagement,” says Dr Mandhyan. 

In mindfulness, she adds that the focus is on observing the present moment, whereas in flow, the focus is on becoming part of the activity itself. Both reduce activity in brain regions linked to self-judgement and rumination.

Story continues below this ad

The difference between healthy exploration and avoiding self-awareness or unresolved emotional discomfort  

Dr Mandhyan mentions, “I usually look at what happens when the role ends. If a person can return to themselves without feeling empty or unsettled, then the exploration is likely healthy. If they feel restless or lost, the role may be serving as emotional cover.” 

Healthy exploration tends to expand self-understanding. People become more curious about their feelings and needs. Avoidance tends to narrow awareness. Emotions get postponed rather than processed.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
The subway scout and the student debt: Bhavitha Mandava’s unbelievable path to Paris Couture
bhavitha mandava for chanel at paris couture week
Treks through time: Ancient trade routes you can still walk today
silk route
‘Ajeeb baat yeh hai ki sar par jab aafat aati hai...’: Vivek Oberoi on coping with heartbreak and learning to love again
Vivek Oberoi opens up about experiencing heartbreak
'Her pelvis had fractured': Orthopaedic surgeon shares case of woman with lower abdomen pain mistaken as period ache
urinary
Advertisement
PHOTOS
books
Anne Brontë: Lesser-known facts about the English novelist and poet
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Abhishek Sharma
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
Samson
Spinning out of trouble: Kuldeep Yadav rescues India from New Zealand onslaught
Kuldeep Yadav in action during 4th India vs New Zealand T20I in Visakhapatnam. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
‘AI is there to support teachers as an assistant, not to replace them’: Google VP of Education on how Gemini is opening doors for personalised learning
Google VP
The secret to successful AI outcomes? It’s data, says Hitachi Vantara CTO Jason Hardy
Jason Hardy, CTO for AI at Hitachi Vantara shared that data context matters enormously. (Express Image/FreePik/Hitachi Vantara)
Snap creates Specs Inc as separate subsidiary ahead of its first consumer AR glasses launch
The upcoming consumer-focused Specs glasses will run on the company’s Snap OS operating system. Snap said developers are already working on apps for the device.(Image credit: Snap)
The subway scout and the student debt: Bhavitha Mandava’s unbelievable path to Paris Couture
bhavitha mandava for chanel at paris couture week
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'I think I’ve done it all': Air India Express pilot’s final flight goes viral as daughter narrates his 23-year journey
Air India Express pilot retires
Nagpur man shows daughter teaching video games to her 77-year-old grandmother: ‘My heart is full’
daughter teaching video games to her grandmother
Lollapalooza India 2026: ‘coolest grandpas’ seen ‘vibing’ to Linkin Park’s performance; video goes viral
Lollapalooza India 2026 Linkin Park
Mumbai housing society pays Rs 2.5 lakh to residents annually! Paytm founder reacts: 'You won’t believe this math'
Flat owners in the society receive an annual payment of approximately Rs 2.5 lakh
'Biggest torture you can give yourself': IAS officer Ira Singhal opens up on dark side of UPSC preparation and mental health crisis
Ira Singhal stressed that UPSC exam preparations have a “terrible” effect on aspirants’ mental health
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement