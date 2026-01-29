‘For that moment…’: When Sunil Grover revealed why becoming ‘someone else’ feels safer; how psychology explains that relief

Sunil Grover may currently be trending for his pitch-perfect Aamir Khan impression on The Great Indian Kapil Show, but his relationship with performance has always gone deeper than surface-level mimicry. Long-time viewers have often noticed that even his comedic characters carry emotional weight, vulnerability, and an unusual sense of sincerity. For Grover, performance is not just about entertaining others; it seems to serve a more personal, almost inward purpose.

In an old interview with Film Companion Studios, Grover spoke candidly about his comfort with stepping out of himself and into other identities. “I love people. I’m not just happy with myself. I want to become somebody else most of the time; that makes me very comfortable. Right now, I am myself in front of so many cameras, and I’m not as comfortable as I would be if I were somebody else,” he said. His words touch on something many people experience: the unease of sitting fully with oneself, and the relief that comes from roles, routines, or versions of the self that feel easier to inhabit.