Toggle Menu
Day one of Lakme Fashion Week: Summer of Contenthttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/summer-of-content-lakme-fashion-week-summer-resort-2019-manish-malhotra-5563622/

Day one of Lakme Fashion Week: Summer of Content

Breezy styles, artful layering and easy separates dominated Day One of Lakme Fashion Week Summer-Resort 2019

Lakme Fashion Week Summer-Resort 2019
Rohit Bal takes a bow with seamstresses from Usha Silai School’s Kashmir cluster, who worked on his collection “Guldastah”. (Express photo: Amit Chakravarty)

YOU KNOW you are at a fashion week venue when designer Manish Malhotra gets mobbed by a bunch of students eager for selfies. At Jio Gardens in Mumbai, on Day One of the Summer-Resort edition of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW), the weather was noticeably warmer and so were the vibes. The day saw a line-up of summer collections that attempted to strike a balance between creativity and commerciality. Here are some highlights:

PRET PROJECT

Delhi-based couturier Varun Bahl returned to LFW after four years to launch his ready-to-wear line Varun Bahl Pret. A line of easy separates in light fabrics and summery colours, the debut collection saw Bahl take his trademark flourishes and pare them down to the bare essentials. So, while his signature florals made their presence felt in printed, laser cut and applique styles, the pastel colour story of vintage pink, pale green, blue, grey and ivory remained in familiar territory too. Bahl presented sparingly embellished T-shirt neck tunics, smocked turtleneck blouses, laser-cut 3D floral applique shrugs, drop-waist dresses, gathered gharara pants and cropped culottes, but his delicately appliqued signature bomber jackets were, by far, our favourites. Set to be priced between Rs 5,000 and Rs 25,000 we can see these flyaway, breezy styles flying off the shelves soon.

Lakme Fashion Week Summer-Resort 2019
Varun Bahl’s pret line was all about easy separates in soft pastels. (Express photo: Amit Chakravarty)

ARTISTICALLY INCLINED

The experiential and experimental Studio space at LFW, became the venue for an interesting #ArtMeetsFashion show where four designers presented collections inspired by art, incorporating creative techniques to transform fabrics into canvas meant to present their points-of-view. Ajay Kumar Singh’s collection Aquesthetic, which aimed to “explore the aesthetic of an aquatic body”, used narrative prints and projected images to create a surreal underwater experience. His trademark hyperprints were worked into stylish separates like cowled tunic shirts, trench coats, bombers and suits with nautical elements like stripes, anchors and ropes. Helena Bajaj-Larsen presented an abstract canvas and employed various dyeing techniques to create gradations and brushstrokes. Tailored pieces such as sharp jackets, jumpsuits, dresses and micro pleated skirts added a hint of sophistication to the deep red, black and metallic hued line. Yadvi Agarwal of Yavi, who debuted at the GenNext show last season, used a collage of Impressionist brushstrokes, textured thread embroidery and recycled patchwork pieces with Kantha embroidery to create a dreamy and whimsical line of smocks, jackets, cropped trousers and overlays. Ayushman Mitra of Bobo Calcutta presented his signature dash of saturated colour and mega prints derived from his artworks. Splashes of sequins and embroidery punctuated the digital print explosion on separates like ponchos, shorts, crop tops and tunics. Though the designers let their imaginations run wild, they did reign in their creativity to produce concisely edited and commercial collections.

Lakme Fashion Week Summer-Resort 2019
A creation by Muneeba Nadeem

MODEST TOUCH

Advertising

Adding an interesting sidebar to the inclusivity conversation was Muneeba Nadeem, an INIFD graduate from Kanpur, who, as part of the institute’s “Launchpad” initiative at LFW, showcased a collection of separates including hijabs, kaftans, tunics and chadors. Making a case for modest fashion, albeit in a stylish manner, it was a commendable first effort by Nadeem.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Zinc deficiency may lead to high blood pressure: Study
2 Nagging sore throat can be a sign of cancer: Study
3 Not just gut bacteria, food additives are also affecting mental well-being: Study