Sudha Reddy on her journey, fashion, and fitness: ‘I do not obsessively count calories’

Whether at the Met Gala or the Paris Olympics, Sudha Reddy, Director, MEIL and Chairperson, Sudha Reddy Foundation, has made her mark, both as a representative of the country and a fashion icon. But behind the successful entrepreneur is a mother who ensures to spend quality time with her family, a woman who refuses to let stereotypes define her trajectory, a style enthusiast who uses fashion to empower and reflect her personality, and someone who believes in holistic well-being.

In an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, she talked about all these and much more. Read the edited excerpts below:

Sudha Reddy: No two days are ever the same, and I love that. My mornings usually begin with quiet time for myself, followed by reviewing foundation work, meetings, and ongoing projects. Some days are focused on philanthropy through the Sudha Reddy Foundation, while others are devoted to business commitments, art engagements, or event planning. I also consciously carve out time for family that is non-negotiable. I believe in being fully present wherever I am, whether at a boardroom table, on a cultural platform, or at home.

Q: Aware that you are bound to have a busy day every day, how do you prefer to begin your mornings? What is the first thing you do?

Sudha Reddy: I begin my mornings with gratitude and prayer. Spiritual grounding is very important to me. Before I look at my phone or schedule, I take a few quiet moments to centre myself. After that, I usually exercise as movement sets the tone for my day. A calm start helps me handle even the most demanding schedules with clarity and grace.

Q: You are a successful businesswoman. How would you describe your journey to the pinnacle?

Sudha Reddy: I see my journey as one of consistent growth rather than a destination. There was no overnight success — it has been built on discipline, resilience, and the willingness to learn continuously. I have always believed in showing up prepared and working hard, regardless of the platform. Every stage of life brought new responsibilities, and I embraced them as opportunities to evolve.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudha Reddy (@sudhareddy.official)

Q: On your journey, did you ever face the typical stereotypical hindrances, just because you are a woman?

Sudha Reddy: Of course, there have been moments when assumptions were made. But I never allowed stereotypes to define my trajectory. Instead of reacting emotionally, I focused on competence and consistency. Over time, credibility speaks louder than bias. I also feel that today, women are far more confident in owning their space—and that shift is empowering to witness.

Q: You have two Gen Z sons. As a mother, do you keep up with the generation and the challenges they are facing?

Sudha Reddy: Absolutely. Parenting teenagers and young adults requires openness. The world they are growing up in is vastly different from ours, digitally driven, fast-paced, and often overwhelming. I make it a point to listen without judgment. I may not always agree, but I respect their perspectives. At the same time, I try to anchor them in values—humility, empathy, and discipline never go out of style.

Q: From the Met Gala and Miss World to Paris Haute Couture Week and the Paris Olympics, you have attended numerous high-profile events. How has the experience been, and which are your most cherished and memorable events, and why?

Sudha Reddy: Each global platform has been meaningful in a different way. Walking the red carpet at the Met Gala was unforgettable, not just for the fashion but for representing Indian craftsmanship on a global stage. Being associated with Miss World was deeply personal because it aligned with purpose and philanthropy.

Story continues below this ad

Attending Paris Haute Couture Week is always magical; it celebrates artistry at its highest level. And the Paris 2024 Olympics was inspiring because sport embodies discipline, perseverance, and national pride.

If I had to choose, the moments where purpose and representation intersect are the ones I cherish most.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudha Reddy (@sudhareddy.official)

Q: Not just your philanthropic work, you are also known as a fashion icon. Tell us about your personal style and the inspiration behind your looks for the Gala, PHCW, and other fashion-forward events.

Sudha Reddy: Fashion, for me, is storytelling. My personal style is rooted in elegance with a strong Indian identity. Whether at the Met Gala or Couture Week, I consciously choose ensembles that celebrate craftsmanship and heritage. I collaborate closely with designers to ensure the look is not just visually impactful but culturally meaningful. I believe fashion should empower and reflect who you are — not overshadow you.

Q: Tell us about your growing-up years. What are the most important lessons you’ve learnt from your parents that have helped shape who you are today?

Sudha Reddy: I grew up in a home where values were paramount. My parents taught me humility, discipline, and respect for others. They emphasised education and integrity above all else. One lesson that stayed with me is that success means little if you do not carry it with grace. That grounding has shaped every decision I make.

Q: How different is your parenting style as compared to your parents’?

Sudha Reddy: While the core values remain the same, the approach is different. Our parents were more authoritative; our generation leans toward dialogue. I believe in guiding rather than dictating. I want my sons to make informed choices, even if that means allowing them to make mistakes and learn from them.

Story continues below this ad

I see my journey as one of consistent growth rather than a destination, says the philanthropist. (PR handout) I see my journey as one of consistent growth rather than a destination, says the philanthropist. (PR handout)

Q: At 47, what does your exercise routine entail? How has it changed/evolved with age (considering a woman’s body goes through many changes during menopause)?

Sudha Reddy: At this stage, fitness is about strength, balance, and longevity rather than aesthetics. I focus on strength training, Pilates, and yoga. Recovery and flexibility are equally important. As women grow older, our bodies naturally evolve, and it becomes important to listen more closely to what they need. I prioritise consistency over intensity and ensure adequate rest and nourishment.

Beyond structured fitness, I also deeply value holistic well-being. I love wellness retreats and holidays — they allow me to reset, recharge, and reconnect with myself. For me, wellness is not just physical fitness; it is mental clarity, emotional balance, and spiritual grounding as well.

Q: In a similar vein, what does your diet chart look like? Do you weigh your portions and track your calories?

Sudha Reddy: I believe in mindful eating rather than restrictive dieting. My meals are balanced—rich in protein, fresh vegetables, and wholesome ingredients. I do not obsessively count calories, but I am mindful of portion sizes. I enjoy food and believe nourishment should be sustainable, not stressful.

Q: If there is one thing you could say to your 13-year-old self, what would it be?

Sudha Reddy: I would tell her: trust your journey and do not rush to grow up. Every phase of life has its own beauty. Stay curious, stay kind, and never underestimate your own strength.