scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Sudarsan Pattnaik’s sculpture recognised as ‘world’s largest sand hockey stick’

"I feel very happy to get this certificate from World Records India," Pattnaik said.

hockeySand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a '105 feet Hockey stick with 5000 Hockey ball' sand schulpture near Barabati Stadium in Mahanadi, Cuttack, (PTI Photo)
Listen to this article
Sudarsan Pattnaik’s sculpture recognised as ‘world’s largest sand hockey stick’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A sculpture created by eminent sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has been recognised as the ‘world’s largest sand hockey stick’ by World Records India, a not-for-profit organisation.

Pattnaik had created the 105-foot-long sand sculpture with 5,000 hockey balls on the banks of Mahanadi River in Cuttack on the occasion of the ongoing Men’s Hockey World Cup in the state.

Also Read |Super skills on show for Guinness World Records Day

“I feel very happy to get this certificate from World Records India,” Pattnaik said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
In US, nearly half of Indian students based in six states
In US, nearly half of Indian students based in six states
Delhi Confidential: Sachin Pilot’s show of strength ahead of Rajast...
Delhi Confidential: Sachin Pilot’s show of strength ahead of Rajast...
Odisha to divest 49% stake in profit-making PSU
Odisha to divest 49% stake in profit-making PSU

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 11:30 IST
Next Story

AIIMS Delhi to appoint retired Army soldiers for security

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Pongal 2023: Jr NTR, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan wish fans on the harvest festival
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close