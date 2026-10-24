Step inside Parambrata Chattopadhyay’s 1966-built home in Kolkata’s Jodhpur Park

The “old world charm of Calcutta” had always fascinated Parambrata Chattopadhyay. So when the Kahaani actor began searching for a home, he knew exactly what he wanted: a house dating back to 1966 that Chattopadhyay bought and renovated to his taste. Both his parents had “spent their lives pursuing such professions and working with integrity” that they never bought their own place. The result? The Bengali star and filmmaker lived his entire childhood in rented places.

The current home, located in Kolkata’s Jodhpur Park, opens into a large living area washed in a soft ochre hue, with wooden furniture adding a rustic feel. Cream upholstery, contrasted with cushions in abstract prints, potted plants and stone sculptures on the cabinets, scores of books in bookshelves, and warm light fixtures, give the space depth and dimension.

Wall of memories

The house is peppered with knick-knacks and memorabilia, “bits and pieces of memories”, as Chattopadhyay likes to call it. His “wall of memories” features a portrait of each of his parents, sketched by famous artist Hiran Mitra.

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The living room. (Source: YouTube/Hoichoi) The living room. (Source: YouTube/Hoichoi)

Workspace

The workstation is where the actor likes to play music, write and study. Curtains and a couch with hints of yellow contrast with the sea-foam-green walls, while a wooden four-poster bed takes up the lion’s share of the room. And in one corner, overlooking a window, sits a wooden desk that used to belong to his father. “Ever since he passed away, whichever house I moved to, this table has moved along with me,” he shared on Hoichoi’s Asian Paints Moner Thikana.

Balcony

Calling it his favourite corner of the house, he said this is the one spot in the whole house that helps him “focus, spend a lot of me-time, sort my thoughts and gain clarity” in his head. Wooden recliner chairs, a low coffee table, and numerous potted plants flanked by a jaali divider make it the perfect spot for intimate gatherings and hosting loved ones. “Not just for me, but my friends and family as well. Our evening addas often spill over from the living area to the balcony,” he shared.

The workstation. (Source: YouTube/Hoichoi) The workstation. (Source: YouTube/Hoichoi)

Counselling psychologist Athul Raj says that homes influence emotional health far more deeply than people realise. “The mind is constantly responding to its surroundings, whether through light, noise, space, texture, or even the emotional energy a room carries. A thoughtfully designed home can reduce mental fatigue, create emotional security, and make relationships feel emotionally lighter,” he tells indianexpress.com.

According to him, personalised spaces like cosy corners, warm bedrooms, or quiet family lounges help create an emotional pause. “They give people a sense of familiarity and psychological comfort. Soft lighting, natural materials, uncluttered layouts, and comfortable spaces help calm the nervous system and reduce sensory stress,” he further elaborates.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.