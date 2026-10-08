Why statement walls are becoming a popular home decor trend

Imagine walking into a home and being wowed not by the furnishings, but by the walls—no longer treated as a simple background for furniture, but increasingly used as an active design surface that can set a space’s mood and identity. As homeowners look for new ways to bring character to their place, statement walls are gaining significant attention.

Why are statement walls becoming more popular?

A strong wall treatment can bring together colour, texture, artwork, and materiality, adding depth to a room without a complete makeover.

According to Punam Kalra, Creative Director of I’m the Centre for Applied Arts, “It allows homeowners to introduce a stronger expression of their personality while keeping the rest of the room relatively balanced.”