Why statement walls are becoming a popular home decor trend

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Imagine walking into a home and being wowed not by the furnishings, but by the walls—no longer treated as a simple background for furniture, but increasingly used as an active design surface that can set a space’s mood and identity. As homeowners look for new ways to bring character to their place, statement walls are gaining significant attention.
A strong wall treatment can bring together colour, texture, artwork, and materiality, adding depth to a room without a complete makeover.
According to Punam Kalra, Creative Director of I’m the Centre for Applied Arts, “It allows homeowners to introduce a stronger expression of their personality while keeping the rest of the room relatively balanced.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
She also sees this as part of a larger movement towards more tactile and expressive interiors. “People are becoming more conscious of how surfaces, textures and patterns influence the experience of a room. A wall can now become an opportunity to introduce something unexpected — perhaps a raw material against a refined setting, a bold artwork against a muted palette, or a play of patterns that adds rhythm to an otherwise quiet room,” she adds.
Homeowners are increasingly looking to statement walls to create impact without completely reworking a room.
Minnie Bhatt, founder of Minnie Bhatt Design, says, “A dramatic wall can act as the focal point of a space, bringing in colour, texture, pattern or materiality while allowing the rest of the room to remain relatively restrained. It is also a more flexible approach to design.”
Redesigning an entire room can involve significant investment, time and disruption. In comparison, transforming a single wall can refresh a space’s character without requiring homeowners to replace everything around it.
Minnie adds, “There is also a growing appreciation for intentionality in interiors. Rather than filling every surface with decorative elements, homeowners are increasingly choosing one strong design gesture and allowing it to anchor the room.”
A statement wall can therefore offer both visual impact and restraint, making it an effective way to personalise a space without overwhelming it.
Interior designers note that statement walls work best when they are considered as part of the complete interior.
Punam says, “The colour, scale, texture and visual weight should complement the furniture, lighting and architecture around it.”
She suggests this can be achieved through a saturated colour, a textured finish, an interesting wallpaper, layered artwork, a sculptural installation or even a combination of materials.
“The idea is less about making one wall visually loud and more about creating a focal point that has a reason to exist within the space,” she adds.
When thoughtfully integrated, it can become more than just a decorative feature—it can give the room character, create visual balance and make the space feel distinctly personal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.