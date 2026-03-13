SRK’s first ‘screen mother’ Jayshree Arora on King Khan’s humility, and how discipline keeps her active: ‘I don’t give up easily’

If you are a millennial or Gen Z, you probably know Jayshree Arora as Shah Rukh Khan’s mother in Chak De! India (2007) — a role that introduced her to a whole new generation. Long before that, she made her mark on Indian television as Laajwanti in Doordarshan’s Hum Log, the first family serial that became a cultural phenomenon in the 1980s. Ask your mom or grandmother and they will testify — mine already did (and fangirled very hard!).

The veteran actress has worked in over 160 television shows and films, including memorable roles in Buniyaad, Dil Dariya, Fauji, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Diya Aur Baati Hum, and Dev. Naturally, when I was preparing to visit her house for the interview, I was super excited to dive deeper into the pages of television and film history. What I was not expecting, however, was a chirpy, lively, and warm woman who seemed more youthful than me in spirit — and of course, the delicious aloo parathas she served!

Here are a few edited excerpts from our conversation:

You are Shah Rukh Khan’s first screen mother, right? Can you tell us more about how he was before he becoming King Khan?

Jayshree Arora: (laughs) I get asked about Shah Rukh in every interview — bechare ko kitni hichki aati hogi! I first saw him on the sets of the TV series Sanjha Chulha. He was not King Khan, Badshah Khan, or The Shah Rukh Khan then — he was doing theatre with Barry John.

I had reached the set around 6.15 in the morning, and there he was, a young boy standing in the blazing May sun, waiting to meet (director) Balwant Gargi-ji. I got my makeup done, came back, and he was still there. I asked him, “Did you have tea?” He very politely said no. I finished another shot, returned again — and he was still standing there, two and a half hours later. Maine socha, haye ni bechara (Poor guy, I thought).

Such a fine lad — full of energy, sweet, and so well-mannered. He had an interview at Jamia Millia the next day. I told (filmmaker) Lekh Tandon-ji, “He’s a new boy, please talk to him.” He did — and the rest is history.

And then he became your son on screen?

Jayshree Arora and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Chak De! India

Jayshree Arora: Yes! First he played my son, then my grandson, and later even my employee. And after that, Chak De! India happened. For the first three projects, Shah Rukh worked with me — but this time, I was working for him. I was the character artist, but there was absolutely no change in him.

He would still come and hug me warmly, and people around would be shocked. They would say, “Ma’am, Shah Rukh Khan hugged you!” and I would laugh and tell them, “He’s been doing that since the ’80s.”

I remember during Chak De, someone was introducing me to him, and he immediately said, “She doesn’t need any introduction. She is my first screen mother. I grew up watching Hum Log.”

I heard your daughters had something to say when he visited?

Jayshree Arora: (laughs) Oh yes! Sometimes Shah Rukh would come to our place at night and stand on the balcony for coffee (making smoking gestures). Sab dhua dhua ho jata tha, and so many girls would stand outside, going crazy for him. My daughters were little at that time and would be like, “Shah Rukhhhh! What have you done! Mat aya karo balcony me! (Don’t come to the balcony).” It was hilarious.

Not just Shah Rukh Khan, you have played mother to so many actors. Some were even older than you. What was it like playing those roles?

Jayshree Arora: (laughs) Yes. I was in my 20s playing a mother in her 40s! Just imagine. I even played Mithun Chakraborty’s mother, and Sayeed Jaffrey was opposite me. (Director-producer) Sultan Ahmed once even joked, “Ye kis ladki ko utha laye? (Which girl have you brought?)” But that is acting — you adapt. I had watched Mithun in Mrigayaa, so I knew his talent. I have worked with five generations of actors — Shah Rukh, Shammi Kapoor, Bharat Bhushan, and now the youngest generation too.

Jayshree Arora was in her 2os when she played Mithun Chakrobarty’s mother in 1989 Hindi action drama film Daata Jayshree Arora was in her 2os when she played Mithun Chakrobarty’s mother in 1989 Hindi action drama film Daata

How different is the experience of working with today’s generation?

Jayshree Arora: In our time, we would sit together and go over our lines. Now that sincerity is missing. Some people are doing good work even today, but not everyone. Sometimes we get our lines in between two scenes. What is this nonsense? Maybe they are getting away with it, so they are doing it. There is a lot of “stardom” in television now, but they are all one-serial wonders. I remember we used to bring our own sarees to sets. I miss that magic and sincerity.

Even today, it is a very challenging path for working women. We can already imagine what it would have been like for you. Was your family supportive?

Jayshree Arora: (laughs) Oh, it was…complicated. I come from an Army background. My father did not really want me to act in films. He wanted me to study first, and I agreed with him. Education never goes to waste — it is important to go to college, experience heartbreak, and grow emotionally.

As for my husband, let me be very clear: nobody “allows” me to do anything. I have a mind of my own. My priorities have always been my children, my home, my husband, and then my work.

So, in reality, my family neither actively supported nor stopped me. The only reason I could manage everything — school, shoots, and home — was because of our house helps. They made it possible for me to step onto sets, prepare for shoots, and still be there for my children. I consider them just like family.

So many veteran stars complain that the industry has forgotten them. Do you feel the same?

Jayshree Arora: Let me tell you, the industry has been fantastic to me. It is very simple: you should be armed with your talent and work. Don’t indulge in the politics there. Aur bhi gam hai zamane me acting ke siwa (There are other sorrows in this world besides acting). I am telling you on record that there is a lot of fakeness in our industry, and I don’t want to engage with people who are negative. Baki Brigadier sahab roti khila hi dete hain, gadi me bhi ghuma hi dete hain (My husband, the Brigadier, feeds me and takes me around). He is running the house, I’m just chilling.

You seem so young at heart!

Jayshree Arora: (laughs) Age is just a number, dear! Earlier, once elderly women neared 60 or 70, they would be expected to just sit and chant bhajans. Society would say that you should devote your life to bhakti and your only role is to take care of the younger generation. But why? Is running an NGO not good karma? Why must I just sit and chant for my karma to be good?

We couldn’t agree more. Do you mind revealing the secret to being this active at your age?

Jayshree Arora: Discipline, my dear. I told you, I am from a military background. And I believe that my glass is always half full, never empty. I have a very low threshold for toxicity as well. If I sense that someone or something is unnecessarily negative or toxic, I immediately cut it off.

I keep myself busy and have a very active social life. I teach underprivileged students, do social work. I am also a classical dancer and still practice regularly. It keeps me young. Age is just a number. In fact, I am planning something around Odissi soon.

I also love hosting parties at my place and feeding people. It keeps my spirits high. Cooking is therapeutic for me.

You seem very structured in your routine. Is it so?

Jayshree Arora: Absolutely. I wake up around 6 or 6.30 in the morning. The first thing I do is take my heart medicine, and after about 15 minutes, I take my hyperthyroid medication. Then, without fail, I drink my detox water — made with soaked or powdered saunf, jeera, ajwain, and methi.

After that, I do around 300 rounds of kapalbhati (breathing technique) and some free-hand exercises in front of the mirror. People often say you should not work out too much in your 60s, but I don’t believe that. I do a mixed workout daily for about 20 minutes. During summers, I also water my plants and spend a little time in the garden.

Breakfast is next, and it is always different. Usme to lakad pathahar sab shazam hai (Anything can be easily digested in breakfast). Lunch is a small plate around 1.30 pm, and dinner is kept light — usually sandwiches, soups, or salads. And sugar? Absolutely off the menu for me.

That is amazing. We also heard that you have a special dining table rule?

Jayshree Arora: Absolutely. When I was younger, my dad would sit down at the dining table and discuss school, homework, office, etc. Now imagine getting scolded — khane ka sara maza kirikira ho jata hai (It takes the fun out of the meal). So when my kids came, I decided that, come what may, but my dining table will be a place of fun and frolic — no serious arguments, phones down. The food picks up on the energy of the room, and if it is good, your food is digested better. If you are upset, your gastric juice will get affected.

You are a Bengali beauty! What is your favourite dish from the state?

Jayshree Arora: Oh, so many! Chokchudi, baingan fish, baingan bhaja, matar lachidi, maida ki poori. And I avoid very oily food. Garlic and onion in Bengali cuisine are already very minimal. So if some guests want to avoid them or are non-veg, I go for Bengali cuisines only. Simple, balanced, tasty. Some people say that eating fish makes them sick. Arey if you eat half a kilo of fish in one go, of course, you will fall sick. Balance is the key – 100-200 grams a day is good enough.

You are so charismatic even today — we can only imagine what you were like when you were young. Were you a heartbreaker?

Jayshree Arora: (laughs) Arre, I got married when I was just 17! My husband was one of my father’s officers. People used to tease that he was after the boss’s daughter.

Once, when I was about 16, an officer jokingly asked me what kind of boy I’d like to marry. I said, “No one!” He insisted, so I made up a ridiculous answer — “He should be 60 years old, very rich, exercise a lot… but he must not have a 20-year-old grandson, otherwise I won’t inherit the money!” (laughs). Such childish nonsense! There is a limit to foolishness.

But my husband later told me he had been saying for long, “I’m going to marry this girl, by hook or by crook.” So my false stories of “being after money” did not affect him.

So how did he finally win you over?

Jayshree Arora: Manners maketh a man. He was the only one who would politely say, “Good morning, Miss Ganguly. How are you? May I speak to your father?” So well-behaved, so respectful. I thought, yeh ladka alag hai (He is different). I still tease him and say, “Bewakoof bana diya maine tumhe (I made you a fool)” (laughs).

You have been married for more than 50 years now. What would you say is the secret to a successful marriage?

Jayshree Arora: I’ll tell you honestly — ups and downs are part of every marriage. Sometimes you feel like that film 7 Khoon Maaf — you want to strangle each other! (laughs) But that is normal.

Ours was a love marriage, and everyone said it wouldn’t last. I was young, in my teens, and quite rebellious. I thought, I will make it last. Life happened, challenges came, and then our children were born. That changed everything. We decided to begin again, with more maturity, thinking about the family we were building.

There were times when communication was not great, and that is where most problems start. But when you learn to talk, to listen, things improve. After all, marriage is between two very different individuals — understanding takes effort.

My husband often says, “If this marriage works, it is because of her,” and I smile and accept it. (laughs) But truly, I believe we get one life. Changing partners every time things get difficult is not the answer. Commitment matters. Patience matters.

I tell young people in my family too — we all have a restless, impulsive side inside us, but marriage requires responsibility and balance. Feelings change, moods change, but values and commitment are what keep you together.

And when I look back at these 50 years, I have no regrets. I faced every challenge head-on. I don’t give up easily — main haar nahi maanti.

We noticed that you are not on Instagram. Do you not like social media? Or are you in a love-hate relationship with technology?

Jayshree Arora: (laughs) I am not tech-savvy at all. Twice, my WhatsApp just vanished for no reason! I don’t trust “Google aunty” too much either — many times it is not correct. I still prefer looking at road signs myself. Maps are good for cab drivers, but otherwise they will make you do a full Delhi darshan.

I come from a time when phones were not everywhere. My first phone was a small Nokia keypad one — my daughter gifted it to me with her pocket money. Before that, I had a pager. You would get a message saying, “Ghar jaake call kijiyega,” and only then would you call. Now landlines are just there for Wi-Fi.

This constant buzzing and notifications — it is too much stimulation. Earlier, we could sit and talk. Now the conversation is finishing. I really feel bad for youngsters: retention power is going down, everyone is setting reminders for everything. I tell them, my brain is still working, I remember!