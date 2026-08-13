Find 8 differences in this warm and inviting living room — your 60 seconds start now

If you couldn’t find all eight differences, here they are:

The framed wall quote is different in each image. The framed botanical artwork beside the window appears only in the right image. The teapot on the top shelf is black in the left image but green in the right. The bowl holding the lemons changes design between the two images. The dish towel hanging beside the sink changes colour from blue-striped to solid green. The hanging utensils are arranged differently. A toaster appears on the right countertop in the right image but is missing in the left. Several breakfast table items change: the flowers switch from white daisies to pink tulips, the French press becomes a pastry, the newspaper headline changes, and the chair cushion has a different pattern.

You’d be surprised how easily your brain can miss something that’s right in front of you. That’s exactly what makes spot-the-difference puzzles so addictive. Your eyes scan the scene, convinced they’ve taken everything in — until a tiny detail proves otherwise. Suddenly, what looked identical moments ago begins to reveal clever little changes hidden in plain sight.

This week’s challenge transports you to a cosy living room just as the city lights begin to twinkle outside.

Can you spot all 8 differences in 60 seconds? (Source: AI Generated) Can you spot all 8 differences in 60 seconds? (Source: AI Generated)

It’s the kind of room you’d happily curl up in with a hot drink and a good book — but before you get too comfortable, take a closer look. The artwork, cushions, furniture, décor and even the skyline outside the window aren’t quite as they seem. Some differences are easy to catch, while others will have you zooming in and second-guessing yourself. Think you’ve got the eagle eyes needed to find them all?

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Whether you’re a puzzle enthusiast or simply looking for a fun way to give your brain a quick workout, this challenge is the perfect excuse to slow down and put your observation skills to the test. No tricks, no maths and no general knowledge required—just patience, focus and a keen eye for detail.

⏱️ Your challenge starts now!

You have 60 seconds to spot all eight differences.

Ready?

3…

2…

1…

Go!

Why familiar scenes make differences harder to spot

Psychologist Rasshi Gurnani tells indianexpress.com, “A living room feels like one of the most familiar spaces to us, and that’s exactly why these puzzles can be surprisingly tricky. Our brains don’t naturally inspect every cushion, lamp, plant, or book individually. Instead, they create a quick mental snapshot of the room and assume the details are the same. In psychology, this is called change blindness; we often miss obvious changes because our brain is focused on the overall scene rather than every tiny element.”

Story continues below this ad

From a CBT perspective, she adds that it also highlights how much we rely on automatic thinking. “We think we’ve seen everything, when in reality we’ve only processed what our brain considers important. Spot-the-difference puzzles encourage us to slow down, question our first impression, and become more intentional with our attention instead of relying on assumptions,” concludes Gurnani.

Think you’ve cracked it? Don’t miss the answer. Come back next Thursday for the next edition of our Spot the Difference brain teaser, where we’ll reveal all the hidden differences from today’s puzzle and challenge you with a brand-new visual mystery.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.