Beat the 20-second challenge by spotting the 3 differences in this grocery shopping scene

Did you manage to find all three differences in today’s family dinner puzzle? If not, here’s the solution:

The picture frame on the wall is different—the tree inside the framed artwork has changed between the two images. The main dish on the plate has changed, with the food appearing different in the second image. The father’s hand is different—he is holding a green leaf in the image on the right, while his hand is empty in the image on the left.

Think you’ve got a sharp eye for detail? Here’s your next visual challenge.

Can you spot all 3 differences in 20 seconds? (Source: Great Detective Cookie) Can you spot all 3 differences in 20 seconds? (Source: Great Detective Cookie)

At first glance, these two supermarket checkout scenes look identical. A young girl is buying groceries, the cashier is ready to bill the items, and everything appears to be in its proper place. But don’t be fooled—three subtle differences have been cleverly hidden between the two images.

Some changes are easy to notice, while others require you to slow down and really pay attention. Our brains naturally focus on the bigger picture, which means tiny details often slip past us even when they’re right in front of our eyes. That’s exactly what makes spot-the-difference puzzles so satisfying—they encourage us to observe more carefully rather than simply glance.

Need a hint? Don’t spend all your time looking at the people. Compare the groceries, the shopping basket, and the checkout counter. Then shift your attention to the background and the cashier’s side of the counter. Looking at one section at a time often works better than scanning the entire picture all at once.

⏱️ Your challenge: Set a timer for 20 seconds and see if you can find all 3 differences before the clock runs out.

Mental skills used in spot-the-difference puzzles

Neha Cadabam, Senior Psychologist & Executive Director, Cadabam’s Hospitals, tells indianexpress.com, “Spot-the-difference puzzles engage several cognitive functions simultaneously rather than testing attention alone. Visual attention is certainly central because the brain must scan two nearly identical images and detect subtle inconsistencies. However, these puzzles also activate visual processing skills, working memory, and cognitive flexibility.”

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As individuals compare images, Cadabam says that the brain temporarily stores visual information from one image while matching it with the other. “This process strengthens visual memory and pattern recognition. Problem-solving skills also come into play because the brain develops search strategies, prioritises areas of focus, and continuously evaluates whether a perceived difference is meaningful.”

From a psychological perspective, she highlights that these puzzles provide a form of active cognitive engagement because they require sustained concentration, rapid information processing, and coordination between attention and memory systems.

Think you’ve cracked it? Don’t miss the answer. Come back next Thursday for the next edition of our Spot the Difference brain teaser, where we’ll reveal all three hidden differences from today’s puzzle and challenge you with a brand-new visual mystery.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.