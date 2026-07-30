Your 60 seconds to spot all the hidden differences in this cosy reading nook starts now!

If you couldn’t find all seven differences, here they are:

An extra bird has been added to the sky in the right image. A small golden finial appears on top of the cathedral dome in the right image. The coffee mug on the table is missing in the right image. The cushion on the left chair has blue stripes in the left image but is plain in the right image. The lavender flower pot is terracotta in the left image but blue in the right image. The watering can is blue in the left image but green in the right image. A decorative floor tile appears beneath the table in the right image but is missing in the left image.

If you enjoy puzzles that make you slow down and notice the smallest details, you’re in for a treat. This week’s spot-the-difference challenge takes you inside a cosy reading nook where everything looks peaceful and perfectly in place—or does it?

Can you spot all the hidden differences in 60 seconds? (Source: AI Generated) Can you spot all the hidden differences in 60 seconds? (Source: AI Generated)

Look a little closer, and you’ll realise that several tiny details have changed between the two images, making this puzzle much trickier than it first appears.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Unlike easier spot-the-difference games, this one is designed for adults who love a proper brain workout. Some differences are obvious, while others are cleverly hidden among books, plants and décor. So resist the urge to glance. Compare each corner carefully — you might be surprised by how easily your eyes skip over even the most noticeable changes.

⏱ Can you spot them all?

You’ve got 60 seconds to find every difference.

Ready?

3…

2…

1…

Go!

Spot-the-difference puzzles vs Sudoku and other puzzles

Rasshi Gurnani tells indianexpress.com, “Spot-the-difference puzzles uniquely challenge the brain because they rely heavily on visual attention, pattern recognition, and perceptual accuracy, rather than language or numerical reasoning. While crosswords primarily engage verbal memory and vocabulary, and Sudoku strengthens logical reasoning and problem-solving, visual puzzles ask the brain to compare two nearly identical scenes while filtering out irrelevant information.”

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She adds that this requires selective attention, visual discrimination, and working memory to continuously hold one image in mind while scanning the other. It’s a more perception-driven task, which is why people often find themselves looking at the same image repeatedly before suddenly noticing a difference. These puzzles train the brain to slow down, observe, and resist the tendency to rely on automatic visual shortcuts.

Training working memory and pattern recognition

When everyday objects change colour, disappear, or appear in unexpected places, Gurnani says, the brain has to actively compare what it has already seen with what it is seeing in the present moment. This process strengthens working memory, which temporarily stores and updates visual information while solving the task. At the same time, it enhances pattern recognition, allowing the brain to detect inconsistencies within familiar environments.

“Since the differences are often subtle, the brain cannot rely on quick assumptions and instead has to engage in deliberate, focused observation. Over time, this kind of cognitive exercise can improve attention to detail, visual scanning, and mental flexibility. These are valuable everyday skills, helping people become more observant, better at noticing changes in their surroundings, and more efficient at processing complex visual information,” concludes Gurnani.

Think you’ve cracked it? Don’t miss the answer. Come back next Thursday for the next edition of our Spot the Difference brain teaser, where we’ll reveal all the hidden differences from today’s puzzle and challenge you with a brand-new visual mystery.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.