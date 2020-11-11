‘Your questions make us even better,’ believes Airtel

Users first: Airtel keeps its users at the centre of everything

To be able to win its customers’ heart, any service provider needs to actually listen to them. Understand what they need, what they like and don’t like about the products. Airtel seems to have internalised this mantra with its transparent, honest approach towards consumer complaints.

Whether it is planning, innovations or campaigns, the company keeps its users at the centre of everything, especially through social media conversations and an approachable customer care team. This helps it keep a close ear on the ground, enabling it to stay ahead in terms of trends and insightful product offerings.

However, the network is not one to take its loyal customer base for granted. In West Bengal, for instance, where Airtel has been a network of choice for the longest time with a community known for its good taste and strong opinions. Airtel knew these are the people who will not shy away from letting their problems known and thus, the company has gone the extra mile to ensure they are happy with their service. The team has been working tirelessly in the background to improve their network in the state (especially in Kolkata), by adding new towers and upgrading their network coverage. The team was active throughout the lockdown, listening to customer complaints carefully and going out of their way to resolve them as soon as possible, despite the pandemic restrictions.

Airtel’s Bengal campaign has been uniquely local, driven by customer insights from a lively population that believes in asking questions and raising its voice to highlight issues. It was a rewarding experience for the network provider to receive positive feedback and appreciation for its efforts.

Airtel told its users “Your questions make us even better”, and it seems to be really working. While complaints and negative reviews often get pushed under the carpet while everyone focuses more on praises, Airtel stands apart in accepting network flaws and using it to offer better services and customer experience. Prompt resolution of complaints has become more necessary during the pandemic as people have increasingly been depending on their phone’s network to work from home. Whether it was installing a new tower to solve video buffering issues or solving the issue of frequent call drops which plagued a work-from-home employee, Airtel believes in being proactive. In fact, the telco even promptly sends out SMS to customers in case of a network downtime or if a new tower is being put up just to let them know when they can expect it to work.

Understanding its users’ dependency on the Airtel Thanks app for recharging different services and even making complaints, the network provider introduced all its features in 11 vernacular languages, which include Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bangla, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Odia and Assamese. This move was aimed at empowering first-time digital users, especially those who are not comfortable with English.

