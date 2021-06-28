Your generous donations can give my child a second chance at life; please donate

Zeenat and Faizan’s son, Usman is just a little 6 month old baby. Their entire lives they have tried their best to provide for their child. Faizan is the sole earning member of the family while Zeenat manages the household front. They didn’t earn much but they were living in peace until one day when Usman suddenly fell terribly ill.

Usman due to his deteriorating condition had to be hurridly rushed to the hospital where the doctors informed his parents that he was suffering from liver failure.

Zeenat and Faizan have already lost a child to this debilitating condition before. Usman’s birth was a blessing out of the nightmare for the couple. But now, they’re facing the same situation once again and are on the verge of losing Usman as well.

Baby Usman requires an urgent live transplant to survive. Even though Faizan, his father matched as a donor, the familys’ worries were far from over.

The transplant for Usman will cost Rs 16.5 lakh ($ 22224.77), by no means will the parents be able to afford it. Faizan is a mere labourer and earns Rs 5,000 monthly.

“اللہ ,میرا بیٹا مر رہا ہے ، اسے فوری مدد کی ضرورت ہے۔ براہ کرم اس کے جان بچانے والے علاج کے لئے فنڈ میں مدد کریں” Zeenat cried, pleading Allah to save her only son and to help her afford the life-saving transplant.

Till now they have poured in whatever funds they could gather from loans, borrowing or selling off valuables but it was not enough. Knowing that it is out of their hands they humbly ask for your kind support.

Only your donations can save Usman’s life from fading away. Don’t let him and his family lose hope.

The family has already lost a precious life to this cruel condition and lack of money. We urge you to donate as much as possible for Usman’s immediate treatment so that he can return to his family once again.