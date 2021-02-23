With severe illness for 15 years and liver and kidney failure; Shiva’s life is in danger

Sitting with yellow eyes, multiple bumps on his forearms from infections, and a painful story to tell. 33-year-old Shivayogiswamy’s life is not only at a standstill – it is plummeting. His old & retired parents gaze at him with utmost worry that they’ll lose their beloved son any moment now. Shiva and his parents have suffered with his illness for over 15 years now and the sorrow doesn’t seem to end. First, his kidney failed. Then his liver gave up on him, too.

Thankfully, the 33-year-old has a glimmer of hope to restore his life: a double organ transplant of his kidney and liver. Sadly, the retired parents can barely afford Shivayogiswamy’s medication.

Without 2 of his most vital organs, Shivayogiswamy is living on borrowed time.

“It first happened in 2005,” recalls Shivayogiswamy. “I already had a bout of extreme exhaustion and headaches. I couldn’t seem to recover from them. My friends used to make fun of me because my legs were crooked. When I went home one day, I told my parents to get me checked. Appa (father) was a teacher then, and he took me to the hospital in Haveri. They found that the creatinine levels in my body were high, and recommended that I go in for a kidney biopsy.”

It’s a mother’s worst nightmare to learn that her son’s ill health’s reason is kidney failure. Shivayogiswamy’s mother could not believe her ears when the doctors revealed this. The one sole way to keep her son alive was with dialysis: a time tested procedure that worked in place of his failed kidneys. “Time passed, and my son’s dreams were shattering in front of him. He had dialysis 2 times a week at first. But soon, he needed it at least 3 times a week. He somehow got past his 12th grade, and took up odd jobs he could perform without moving about too much. But…”

Around the year 2016, Shivayogiswamy’s stomach had begun to bloat uncontrollably. His eyes too had become a shocking yellow and his skin had begun to change colour. At the hospital, the family were delivered a second shock, just as they were adapting to his kidney disease. The young man’s liver had failed as well. The only way to save him? A kidney and liver transplant worth Rs 32 lakh.

“We still cannot process this. Shivayogi has been bedridden for the past 15 years. It has been a complete nightmare. Parents normally dream of watching their children succeed in life and get married. But for us, having our son alive is the only source of happiness. Sadly… the doctor says… he has run out of time,” says a teary father.

The poor parents have seen Shivayogiswamy’s life in a plummet. The only way to save Shiva’s life is with financial contributions for his double organ transplant (kidney and liver). Without enough funds to pay for the surgeries, Shiva’s parents may just be watching him lose his life. After 15 years of suffering, death is at the 33-year-old’s doorstep, and he can no longer escape it. It’s time we come together to save young Shivayogiswamy’s ailing life. Will you help him survive and regain the life he has lost?

(This article was orginally posted here)