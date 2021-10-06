Watch: Experience the Old City of Jerusalem 

Explore the fascinating Old City of Jerusalem with this vlog titled ‘The four districts of the Holy City’, courtesy Travels of Happiness. Edited by Philipp Nikodem of Phiniks Films, the host John takes us through the nearly one kilometre stretch of the walled city, which lies within the modern city of Jerusalem.

Since the 19th century, the Old City has been divided into the Jewish, Christian, Moslem and Armenian four quarters, all with distinct identities. There are several sites of religious significance for tourists to visit, such as Temple Mount, which is considered Judaism’s holiest site and has an interesting history, besides the Christian Church of the Holy Sepulchre. The Via Dolorosa, translated from Latin as the “Sorrowful Way” or “Way of Suffering” is a processional route to remember the suffering of Jesus Christ, as he was led to his crucifixion, forced by Roman soldiers.

The host also introduces us to another important landmark, The Mount of Olives, from where he recommends watching the fabulous sunrise over Jerusalem. “The place has so much power,” he remarks.



Watch the video, courtesy Travels of Happiness, and experience the sights, smells and sounds of the Old City of Jerusalem. Subscribe to the channel to be part of an amazing journey through the Holy Land.