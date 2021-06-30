Vegetable vendor’s baby needs an urgent transplant to survive

“I’m scared to even hold my child. I don’t have the strength anymore to carry him. My 8 month old’s stomach has bulged and hardened like a rock. Even though we are aware of his diagnosis, our poverty and lack of resources will take our son away”, cries Gauri More, Nihal’s mother.

Gauri and Girish were overwhelmed with a thousand emotions when baby Nihal was born. But the joy of being parents didn’t last long. Little Nihal often suffered from fever and infections. The whites of his eyes used to turn yellow and his stomach started swelling. None of the general medicines soothed the little one’s pain. Scared for his life, the parents dug into their savings and consulted more specialized doctors.

Baby Nihal underwent a series of blood tests and scans. The results of these shattered the parents. The doctors said that baby Nihal was suffering from Biliary Atresia, a deadly liver disease.

(In Biliary Atresia, the bile ducts become inflamed and blocked soon after birth. This causes bile to remain in the liver, where it starts to destroy liver cells rapidly and cause cirrhosis, or scarring of the liver.)

“My Nihal used to be an active baby. He made sounds, trying to call us to him. He moved his hands, he smiled. He loved to play with his elder brother. Today, his illness is wasting him from the inside and he’s become so dull. His stomach looks like it is crushing him – he is crying all the time,” says his mother, Gauri.

As Nihal struggles with this fatal disease, only a liver transplant worth Rs. 23 lakhs can ensure he lives. But his father is a vegetable vendor in Mumbai who hasn’t seen more than a few thousand rupees in his lifetime. The little amount he had saved up for his baby’s future is spent and he is now knocking on doors for more help.

“Every moment with him is memorable. He means the world to me. I am even ready to give my liver to my child. But I can’t afford the cost of the transplant. It hurts to watch him cry out in pain with each prick of the needle. I know if I don’t arrange funds at the earliest, my precious child will lose his life and I will never be able to forgive myself”, says a teary-eyed Girish.



Nihal’s disease is stealing him away from his family, bit by bit. The little one is in excruciating pain and is running out of time. The only thing standing between him and a chance at life is his parent’s poverty. The child is at the mercy of kind souls of society who can contribute for his transplant. Let’s give the little one a fighting chance to survive. Donate and share, today!