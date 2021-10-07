Top customer picks in Electronics on Flipkart this Big Billion Days

This festive season, Flipkart customers continue to shop for their favourite smartphones, laptops and consumer electronics products. However, besides gadgets and large appliances, there has been a surge of customer interest across the following product categories and peripherals that enable a richer experience. These products help customers meet their work, learn and entertainment needs in an affordable manner. In addition, students can also avail additional benefits while purchasing electronics essentials on Flipkart using their college ID. Grab your desired electronic products during this Big Billion Days which ends on 10th October.

True Wireless audio for a cord-free life

The current environment where frequent work calls and binge-watching have grown several fold has also boosted customer interest in the audio and specifically the Truly Wireless (TWS) segment. In fact, Flipkart recorded a growth of 150% in customer search queries.

The Apple AirPods is available on Flipkart for just Rs. 8,999. The Apple AirPods bring the best of technology with the convenience of enjoying a wirefree experience. It delivers all this along with crystal clear sound. On a single charge, the battery delivers up to 3 hours of talk time, or the ability to take you through an entire binge watching session.

Immersive Gaming with better audio

Elevate your gaming experience to the next level with boAt Immortal IM1300 Bluetooth Gaming Headset.

The boAt Immortal IM1300 Bluetooth is available on Flipkart at Rs. 2,299. It features dual connectivity modes encompassing both Bluetooth as well as a wireless 2.4GHz Ultra Low Latency gaming mode. It also offers dual audio modes with a Driverless 3D Spatial audio and the boAt Signature Sound for a highly immersive experience.

Enrich your viewing experiences

Gaming, entertainment or work, a wide screen enables you to have a crystal clear view. With the Acer 23.8 inch Full HD LED Backlit VA Panel Monitor, you can elevate your gameplay.

The Acer 23.8 inch Full HD LED panel monitor is available at Rs. 9,499 on Flipkart. With a peak brightness of 200 nits and Full HD resolution, this monitor lets you enjoy your favorite content in high-quality. The response time of 5 ms and a refresh rate of 75 Hz ensures a seamless viewing experience for every user.

Be on top of your fitness and style game

Be on top of style and fitness games with Realme Watch 2 Pro. From a sleek design to 90 sports mode and a 14 day battery backup, it’s the perfect trekking partner.

Realme Watch 2 Pro is available on Flipkart at a price of Rs.3,999. With a robust set of features including 90 Sport Modes, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Saturation Level Monitoring App and call notification access and GPS Tracking coupled with a 14-day Battery Life, this smartwatch will be your ultimate fitness companion.

Secure your home with a smart camera

Since we are increasingly spending our time at home, safety and security of our loved ones and families is paramount to all of us. The Mi 360° 1080p WiFi Smart Security Camera offers you the peace of mind knowing that your home is safe and secure, whether you are at home or work, get a video feed right on your phone.

This smart camera comes with 20 megapixels to offer a live feed of full HD (1080p) resolution, and wide dynamic range which allows you to observe a wider area compared to normal cameras. It offers the convenience of full 360-degree horizontal view as well as 96-degree vertical visibility of your surroundings.

Convenience through mobile accessories

Get yourself a better charging solution for your iPhone by investing in a powerful adapter that will cut down your charging time.

Apple 20W mobile charger is available on Flipkart at just Rs. 1,799. The USB-C charger comes with a one year warranty and can juice up your iPhone in a jiffy.