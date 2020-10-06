This Is The Third Time My 7-Year-Old Son Is Battling Cancer; Please Save Him

In need of dire help: Soumyajit needs all your donations and prayers to live

But even she doesn’t know if she’ll ever be able to take Soumyajit back home. That’s how critical her son’s condition is and she is absolutely powerless.

Monalisa’s life took an abrupt turn in 2015 when Soumyajit was just 2 years old. It all began with frequent vomiting, which Monalisa and her husband, Shibnath, thought wasn’t something serious.

But soon Soumyajit began vomiting blood. Not just this, his body temperature was burning hot and he was also feeling very feverish.

Monalisa was confused as to what had plagued her son. Without further ado, she rushed Soumyajit to a local hospital, wherein the doctors performed certain treatments and procedures, guaranteeing Monalisa that her son would be fine within days. But Soumyajit’s condition never improved. Monalisa and Shibnath were getting emotionally weaker and more impatient by the day as their son suffered in agony. Having no other option, Shibnath decided to shift his son to another hospital. But unfortunately, he didn’t know that soon his world was going to fall apart. After multiple tests, it was revealed that Soumyajit is battling B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia, a rare and deadly cancer of the blood.

Monalisa was shocked to her core. Her heart shattered into a million pieces and she couldn’t believe her ears. DONATE NOW

Thankfully, by God’s grace, there was a cure to Soumyajit’s sufferings. After numerous chemo sessions, painful blood transfusions and agonizing plasma transfusions over a span of the next 4 years, Soumyajit triumphantly won his battle against blood cancer. But sadly, God had something else in store for him. His cancer relapsed in 2019. This time the battle was a year-long and it completely snatched away Soumyajit’s happiness. Having emotionally, physically and financially drained themselves, Shibnath and Monalisa somehow gathered the money for their son’s treatment by begging and borrowing from family and friends. They even had to shift from West Bengal to Chennai for the treatment. After spending more than a year in an unknown city where making ends meet was a constant struggle, Soumyajit did get better and was declared cancer-free. But it seems the deadly disease was not ready to leave Soumyajit yet. His cancer relapsed for the third time. This time the doctors have said that only a timely bone marrow transplant can save Soumyajit’s life or else he would succumb to cancer. But the cost of the transplant is Rs 25 lakh ($ 34061.17) and Shibnath has no means to gather this amount. Back in his hometown in West Bengal, Shibnath was a mere coolie earning Rs 3000 per month but here in an unknown city like Chennai, he is rendered jobless and penniless. Monalisa is battling several mental issues and is emotionally broken just by looking at her son’s state. Now only you can help this poor family. We kindly urge you to donate and help us raise Rs 25 lakh ($ 34061.17) for Soumyajit’s life-saving transplant and give these parents their child back. It’s time to act and do our bit for little Soumyajit…

