This doctor is creating healthcare content for a global audience

That is exactly what this doctor decided to do. Seeing the state of poor health awareness even among the educated masses in the urban landscape, Dr Rachita started a content agency that focusses purely on creating healthcare content. Her agenda was clear, to bridge the knowledge gap and reach the audience that really needs this information.

A physician by training, Dr Rachita quickly realised that marketing agencies often lacked the medical accuracy needed while creating content, while medical agencies lacked creativity and the power of simplicity. Over the past six years, this end-to-end healthcare content consultancy managed to bring these two ends together and has since worked with top multinational pharmaceuticals and premier healthcare tech giants of the country where their content has helped reach audiences globally.

With a tech first approach, Spellbound Inc has always focussed on understanding the mindset of its reader and tailoring the content to make it engaging and crisp. A team led and dominated by women, this Mumbai-based agency takes pride in ensuring their content is high quality, backed by scientific evidence, unique and simplified for the rural audience. Driving engagement to websites and apps, the firm is well-known for being an agency for doctors (and patients), by doctors.

Coming from a business family, a first-generation doctor and womenpreneur, Dr Rachita had no formal training in running a business, a team or content writing. Moulding her passion for poetry and teaching into medical content writing, she overcame her hurdles with “lots of trial and error”, she recalls. Always wanting to “create something of my own and wanting to touch people’s lives in whatever little way” has been her driving force in everything she did.

What started out as a passion for simplifying medical information for the masses has turned into a mission for team Spellbound Inc. Starting from a bedroom, the team quickly moved to a garage office and eventually blossomed into a full-fledged office in the Mumbai suburbs. Driving growth from its unique cross-section of marketing insights, understanding of digital marketing and medical acumen, this young team has seen a 100% growth YoY.

“We aim to become the go-to for all content in India, not just healthcare,” quips this doctor who jumped ship to treat the ailing in a different way.