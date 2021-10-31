This Diwali, Dhara Celebrates Relationships and Home-Cooked Food With A Badlaav

What are festivals without food and people around? Even a simple recipe cooked at home and served with love can overwhelm us with happiness. Keeping this insight at the core, Dhara, India’s leading edible oil brand from Mother Dairy, has rolled out a multi-lingual 360-degree campaign on the occasion of Diwali, titled ‘Ek Naya Riwaaj Dhara Ke Saath’. With the new campaign, the brand aims to foster the thought of celebrating the festival of lights with one and all, irrespective of the relation, thereby spreading happiness all-around.

The new campaign urges individuals to bring a Zara Sa Badlaav in the way they celebrate festivities by cooking something special for people who are special to them. The 3-week long campaign has been introduced across 15 markets of the brand and entails a heart-touching TVC featuring renowned actor Varun Badola. The new campaign has also been rolled out in regional languages to make a stronger connect with the brand’s target group. The campaign is further spread across print, radio and digital mediums, including Dhara’s social media pages.

Talking about the new campaign, Mr. Dinesh Agrawal, Business Head – Dhara, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. said, “Festivals are an integral part of our tradition, and the celebrations should never be limited to ourselves. Festivals along-with food bring not just families but the extended household and the entire society together. The power of home-cooked food is profound and there is no denying to the fact that it overwhelms us with happiness with every bite. With this new campaign, we urge our consumers to bring a badlaav in their festivities and make one and all feel special by cooking something special for them rather than just passing on gift boxes. The spotlight is on relations, within and outside one’s family, who are a part of our familial ecosystem and the contentment of home-cooked food. We urge our consumers to cherish such relationships and include everyone in their celebrations and see the society as one big family.”

TVC Execution

The TVC begins in a bustling neighbourhood sweet shop on a Diwali evening. The shop owner (Varun Badola) is busy helping the consumers with their orders. In the midst of his work, he hears a voice calling from across the counter saying jalebi aloud. He is surprised to see his own wife and son at the shop in between a large group of people. The wife hands him over a tiffin box which he then opens with a bit of a confusion. The tiffin box contains a few jalebis and samosas. The wife then asks him Har tyohaar pe, apni mithai hi khilayenge? This one sentence breaks all the stress and confusion and brings a smile on the owner’s face. He takes a bite. And gets lost in taste. With a half-eaten jalebi in his hand, he sees a customer looking straight at him. He knows that perhaps he’s caught eating a mithai which is not from his shop. So, he immediately addresses one of his boys to pack the same freshly prepared sweet. As the husband and wife look at each other with a sweet smile the voice over says, tyohaar ke ek riwaaj me zara sa badlaav layein, iss Diwali apno ko apne haath ka khilayein. The film ends with Dhara’s signature tune.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Iraj Fraz Batla, Executive Creative Director, DDB Mudra North said, “This Dhara Diwali campaign intends to restore the fast-fading tradition of making sweets and celebrating food at home. After all, no professionally made sweets can ever match the warmth and wonder of homemade mithai. And Varun Badola’s performance adds that syrup to make the story that much sweeter!”

The new campaign also comprises of 5 digital micro-films which embraces the thought of spreading happiness to the people who make sure our Diwalis are bright. The micro-films highlight such different instances and can be viewed across Dhara’s social media pages – Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Credits

Brand: Dhara Edible Oils

Agency: DDB Mudra North

Creative: Rahul Mathew, Iraj Fraz, Abhishek Sharma, Sandesh Gaikwad

Account Strategy: Aditi Hariharan

Account Management: Ashutosh Sawhney, Vineet Kindra, Sonali Chowdhury, Animesh Jain, Abhishek Majumdar

Production House: First Take Films

Director: Pooja Khemani

About Dhara Edible Oils

The origin of Dhara goes back to over 30 years, when it was launched under the ‘Operation Golden Flow’ program of NDDB as a market intervention program in August 1988. Trust, purity, consistency of quality and taste are the hallmarks of Dhara. Since inception, the brand has continued to evolve its portfolio of products with which it serves its consumers. Dhara was the first to launch the tamper proof Tetra Pack to combat the issue of adulteration and introduce an FMCG distribution format.

Currently, Dhara offers Refined Vegetable Oil, Refined Sunflower Oil, Refined Soyabean Oil, Refined Groundnut Oil and Refined Ricebran Oil in the refined category. In the filtered oil segment, Dhara markets Kachi Ghani Mustard Oil, Groundnut Oil and Mustard oil. As a socially responsible brand, Dhara has been fortifying its range of edible oils with Vitamins A & D, a practice followed since 2009.