This Big Billion Days, there is a smartphone offer for every budget on Flipkart 

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale is almost here! Flipkart Plus members will get early access to the sale starting from the midnight of 2nd October 2021, and several top-notch smartphones will be available at steep discounts on the e-commerce platform. Get, set, go as the clock strikes the magic hour, as it’s time to buy that phone which has been on your wishlist for a while now. Whatever your pick, Flipkart is sure to have it, and on a discount that will make your heart sing!

Crazy deals on iPhones and more

For those who were delaying getting a new smartphone due to budget constraints, Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale offers some unbelievable discounts. Whether it’s brands like the iPhone, OPPO, Google Pixel, Motorola, Realme, or the new Vivo X70 series, the only challenge is picking just one. Look out for unbelievable iPhone deals, especially on iPhone 12 available for an astonishing price of around ₹49,999, iPhone 12 mini is expected to be around ₹40,000 and iPhone SE at ₹25,999. These iPhones were all released in 2020, and are still highly coveted. The iPhone 12 has a 6.1″ Super Retina XDR Display with A14 Bionic Chip, and the iPhone SE has an A13 Bionic Chip and 4.7″ Retina HD Display. Of course, there are great deals across the entire range of smartphones.

Get great deals on Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Get great deals on Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

Exciting new launches across brands

If you like to wait and watch, put your money on some exciting new launches from the big brands. OPPO, Vivo, Realme, Motorola, Infinix, POCO are all going to make a high-tech splash with all-new releases, specially for the Big Billion Days, across all price points. Some of the available smartphones are Realme C21Y which is priced at ₹7,999; OPPO Reno6 Pro priced at ₹35,990* with T&C, and Motorola Edge 20 priced at ₹29,999.

High-tech upgrades for Android lovers

Are you getting the feeling that your current smartphone is outdated? If the price point has been stopping you from upgrading, the Big Billion Days sale is the right time to get your hands on the latest technology on offer. Besides crazy deals on the iPhone, Android lovers can look forward to buying smartphones with latest innovations such as 108MP and the introduction of features like the bokeh portrait video mode. The range starts from a plethora of Android smartphones like Samsung Galaxy F62 which is from ₹17,999; POCO M3 priced at ₹9,499; and Infinix Hot 10 Play which starts at ₹7,999. The available options of Android smartphones also include many latest technologies like great battery sizes of 7000mAh or more; fast-charging smartphones with 65W charging capacity; AMOLED with faster refresh rates of 90Hz or even 144Hz, among many others. The Big Billion Day is for everyone!

More discounts than you expect

To seal the deal, take advantage of no-cost EMIs with 0% interest and processing fees. You can also get the best exchange rates for your old phones and a minimum of ₹1,000 for any smartphone in working condition; of course, the actual rates are higher depending on the age and condition of your phone. You can also avail 10 percent extra bank offer on ICICI & Axis Bank cards, and Cashback on Paytm transactions.

Flipkart Smart Upgrade

For a true value experience, the Flipkart Smart Upgrade (available for select models only) plan allows you to buy a premium phone by paying just 70 percent of the cost upfront. The Flipkart Smart Upgrade Plan is available on a wide range of models including the realme 8s series (which you can get at ₹12,698 using the Flipkark Smart upgrade), OPPO Reno6 5G series (which you can get at ₹21249 using the Flipkark Smart upgrade), realme GT Master Edition (which you can get at ₹18,349 using the Flipkark Smart upgrade) and many more smartphones from other top brands. From this year, the Flipkart Smart Upgrade Plan is available on all payment options, including cash on delivery. All one needs to do is complete a simple KYC process.

Flipkart Quick: 90-minute deliveries

We know how difficult it is to wait once you’ve placed your order. With Flipkart Quick, you can get your hands on your brand new smartphone in 90 minutes flat. The 12 cities covered through Flipkart Quick are Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Pune, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Panchkula, with new cities added every day.

Stay protected with Flipkart

Remember, when you buy from Flipkart, you also get peace of mind as the e-commerce platform offers a suite of services to help secure your phone. Its Complete Mobiles Protection plan covers against any software or hardware damages, while the Flipkart Warranty Assistant facilitates doorstep pick-up and drop for any in-warranty services.

So, what are you waiting for? Get your wish list ready and prepare to click and buy your dream smartphone. Click here to explore offers.