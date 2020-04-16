Suffering from acute kidney injury, this 20-year-old needs your help to survive

Please donate generously. Your contributions will help this young 20-year-old restore her faith in life Please donate generously. Your contributions will help this young 20-year-old restore her faith in life

In August 2017, Geeta and Leeladhar’s worst nightmares came to life. Their teenage daughter, Mansi was diagnosed with a fatal kidney disease. Since then, every day, the poor parents have to see their child go closer to death because they are unable to fund her life-saving treatment.

The unexpected diagnosis

Priyanka was in class 12th when she fell severely sick. She started experiencing unbearable joint pains and got a high fever. Despite taking medicines, her condition started worsening. Within a week, Mansi’s hands and legs got swollen and she couldn’t even breathe properly. Her parents panicked and took her to the hospital.

A series of tests gave the family some shocking news. Mansi was diagnosed with a rare disease, lupus nephritis (an inflammation of the kidney) along with acute kidney injury. The doctors advised starting her treatment immediately.

This 20-year-old is confined to the bed

It has been more than two years ever since Mansi is undergoing treatment. Despite that, she has turned extremely weak. She has lost her appetite and can’t breathe properly without oxygen support. For someone who was so active once, being confined to the hospital bed, battling death is extremely traumatic.

“It feels like she has given up in life. She is in so much pain. I haven’t seen her smile for months. She doesn’t even cry in front of me because she doesn’t want me to feel bad,” Geeta says.

The doctors have said that Mansi needs treatment for another few months to be able to survive, but her poor father, who works as a security guard, has no means to arrange another INR 700000.00 to save her life.

“I have asked every person I know, but no one is ready to lend me such a huge sum. I have absolutely no savings and nothing to sell,” Leeladhar says, devastated. In the past two years, he has sold off the little valuables he owned and also took multiple loans. He is now drowning in debt.

Only you can help save Mansi

This 20-year-old’s life is hanging by a fine thread. Without urgent help, she’ll lose her life, all her dreams, and aspirations. This is her last chance at life. Please donate generously and help her get the treatment.

The specifics of this case have been verified by the medical team at the concerned hospital. For any clarification on the treatment or associated costs, contact the campaign organizer or the medical team. Charity No: 81690909

Note: Donations towards this fundraiser are not eligible for any tax deduction such as 80G, 501(c), etc.. Donate now

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.