Depriving sleep deprivations; ResMed reaches your bedroom!

It’s the middle of the day. You’re at work, with a schedule to boot, and you’re tired. You have a presentation at 5pm and you have an hour to get your thoughts together, but you’re so sleepy that you can’t think of work. You think that the only logical explanation to this is your busy work life and that you’re bound to feel tired with the stress of work, but wait. There’s more to this. You’re at home and it is time to sleep. Next morning, you think you’ve slept for eight hours straight, but you’re tired as soon as you open your eyes. On top of that, you’ve been told that you’re snoring all night long. Does all this sound familiar?

For stand-up comic Jeeveshu Ahluwalia, these symptoms had become a part of his everyday life. Waking up feeling exhausted and wondering when he would get a good night’s sleep, Jeeveshu consulted an expert who told him that he had been suffering from sleep apnoea, and that he needed to work towards sleeping well at night. Realising that fixing the problem would also end his snoring at night, Jeeveshu took the plunge and hasn’t looked back since.

Like Jeeveshu, there are many of you reading this article who have this uncomfortable sense that you have similar symptoms. But what exactly is sleep apnoea? Sleep apnoea is a type of sleeping disorder where your breathing stops and starts and you end up snoring and waking up feeling really tired, although you’ve slept through the night. There are different types of sleep apnoea but the most common one is the Obstructive Sleep Apnoea where your throat muscles relax and your airway narrows or closes as you breathe in; and the most common symptoms are loud snoring, gasping for air during sleep, a morning headache, difficulty staying asleep, difficulty paying attention when you’re awake and irritability.

According to a Lancet report, the number of people who are affected by sleep apnoea from across the world is nearly a billion. That is nearly 1\6th the world’s population. People who suffer from this condition are in the age group of 30-69, the study estimated. “To provide such global data is important because the condition, especially severe OSA, is associated with neurocognitive impairment, reduced quality of life, and an increased risk of hypertension, cancer, and metabolic, cardiovascular, and cerebrovascular diseases,” the report added.

Obstructive Sleep apnoea is recognised by repeated episodes of temporary blocking of normal breathing, slow or shallow breathing, loud snoring, and excessive daytime sleepiness. It is also categorised into mild, moderate, and severe with mild cases having 5-15 episodes per hour, moderate cases having 15-30 episodes per hour, and severe cases having over 30 cases per hour.

The excessive daytime sleepiness has proven to be a critical factor in other unrelated episodes. According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, patients with sleep apnoea were nearly 2.5 times more likely to be the driver in a car accident. The study also found that the incidence of motor vehicle accidents was reduced by 70 percent among sleep apnoea patients who focused on the condition and ensured that they woke up after a good night’s sleep.

