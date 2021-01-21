Struggling with a breathing disorder? Manage your respiratory health from the comfort of your home

Did you know that India has 18 percent of the world’s population but 32 percent of the global burden of respiratory diseases? This is second only to heart disease in the country and responsible for nearly a million deaths annually.

Pollution is the biggest contributor and about 33.6 percent of COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) can be attributed to ambient air pollution, 25.8 percent to household air pollution and 21 percent to smoking, according to the Global Burden of Disease study. In children, exposure to air pollution for extended periods may even affect the development of lungs. Winter, too, is particularly challenging for asthma patients and on the lungs of those suffering from other respiratory issues. Cold air remains a problem in warmer weather as well, due to the increased use of air-conditioning leading to sudden temperature drops at home and in cars, malls, offices, etc.

It is critical to recognize the symptoms of a breathing disorder early and consult a doctor, whether it is sudden wheezing, frequent chest pain, chronic cough, excess mucus production, etc. Home nebulizers, such as by Omron, offer much needed relief from the problem for babies, children, adults and even senior citizens.

Omron offers a range portable nebulizers that cater to patients suffering from breathing issues, such as COPD, asthma, cystic fibrosis and bronchiectasis etc. The illness can attack the upper and lower respiratory system, across age groups.

A nebulizer allows patients dealing with respiratory conditions to administer medication directly and swiftly to the lungs, through a adult/Child mask or mouthpiece. It transforms liquid medicine prescribed by the doctor into a fine mist that can be inhaled, enabling it to reach the lungs and respiratory system directly. As a result, it gives faster and far better results than Inhalers, pills or shots. Home nebulizers are also an effective alternative for people who face difficulty using inhalers. Notably, for children and the elderly, nebulizers are an effective and easy method to administer medication to the respiratory tract for all respiratory conditions . It enables the user to breathe normally as opposed to inhalers, which if not used properly, the medicine may settle in the mouth.

When choosing a home nebulizer, pick one with care, depending on your symptoms or that of your child. Omron nebulizers, for instance, consistently innovate to meet the needs of those suffering from respiratory disorders. They are designed to deliver drugs efficiently while maximizing convenience and durability. The Virtual Valve Technology (V.V.T) reduces medication wastage and ensures easy-to-clean nebulizer kits at home, while mesh technology enables discreet nebulization on-the-go and at any angle.

The particle size plays an important role when choosing the right nebulizer. Omron nebulizers offer particle size between 2 to 4.5 microns, which is ideal for efficient delivery of medication in mid and lower airways, ensuring best relief from respiratory problems such as asthma, chest congestion, COPD, etc.

The Omron nebulizer administers medication at the touch of a button, maintaining uncompromising quality that meets global standards and ensuring lasting durability. The fuss-free Omron Compressor Nebuliser “NE-C106” makes it easy to manage one’s respiratory health across all age groups. It’s simple to use, efficient, ensuring quick and reliable treatment through effective medical delivery with particle size of 4.5um and efficient nebulization at the rate of 0.3ml/min, with 10 ml medication capacity with minimal residual medication and aerosol output rate at 0.10ml/min.

Meanwhile, India’s 1st Nebulizer with Nasal Aspirator “Duobaby” offers nebulization for kids older than 6 month’s of age and comes with a 2-in-1 compressor nebuliser and nasal aspirator, which relieves nasal congestions by safely removing mucus through suction as recommended by doctors and paediatricians. Developed especially for babies and suitable for upper and lower airway conditions, the DuoBaby is safe for a baby’s everyday use, gently cleaning the nose, alleviating congestion and reducing risk of lung infections

Here are some myths and facts about nebulizers:

Myth: Bigger and/or louder nebulizers are more powerful.

Fact: The size and noise level depends on the technology. When it comes to nebulizers, it’s the particle size, aerosol output and aerosol output rate that are the key performance indicators.

Myth: Nebulizers are only used to treat asthma.

Fact: They can be used for COPD, asthma, acute bronchitis, emphysema, allergic rhinitis and many more respiratory more as per the recommendation from your doctor.

Myth: Using nebulizers regularly causes addiction.

Fact: Nebulization is a mode of delivering a medicine. It does not cause addiction.

Myth: Nebulizers are not suitable for the kids.

Fact: Nebulizers provide fast and provides far more effective relief in the kids.

Myth: Nebulization needs high dosage of medicine.

Fact: In fact, 10 to 20 times lower dose is needed in nebulization than through the oral or intravenous method.

If you or a loved one is suffering from breathing challenges, a home nebulizer will offer welcome relief and give one the freedom to live life to the fullest.

