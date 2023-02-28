Stress And Subfertility: Is There A Connection?

Deciding to have a baby is one of the most exciting times of your life, but when yet another month passes without a positive result, the excitement inevitably starts to fade. It is difficult to stay calm and be in a positive headspace month after month. But reducing stress is important for all couples trying to fall pregnant.

The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention says 1 in 10 women of childbearing age have trouble conceiving or finishing the pregnancy. Most of them are angry at their bodies, so they stop taking care of it. Thoughts of self-blame and guilt like “I will never get pregnant” engulf them.

Pointers to Enhance Fertility: –

Exercise for “just the right” amount. Physical activity both lowers stress and boosts fertility. Working out moderately raises the odds of conception, but women who work out more vigorously are less likely to get pregnant. Watch your weight – even being slightly overweight may affect fertility and it is not just women that need to watch the scale. Obesity can also negatively impact male fertility leading to lower sperm counts. Just as eating too much can cause fertility issues, weighing too little or extreme dieting can lead to anorexia and end your menstrual cycles. A balanced diet is a must. Abnormal BMI may further lead to lifestyle diseases like diabetes mellitus, hypertension, ischemic heart disease, and may complicate conception and pregnancy. For example, congenital malformation rate is increased significantly at HbA1c above 10.4%. Enjoy your coffee , but within limits.

Drinking 4 or more cups can reduce a couple’s chances by 26 %. Why might you want to limit alcohol?

Who doesn’t know someone whose answer to a stressful day is a drink? A study showed that drinking 3 or more alcoholic drinks a week, significantly lowers a woman’s chances of pregnancy. When stress gets in the way of sex and fertility, you need to be proactive in finding time for sex. Some General advice, creating a bedtime routine and sticking to it, avoiding work or checking emails just before sleep, keeping your bedroom work and TV free .

Disturbed sleep can lead to infertility in 30% of females and also causes decreased ovarian reserve in them. Also, male infertility can upsurge with sleep and stress causing low- and poor-quality sperm. Some studies show that women working night shifts around their ovulation have 15-20% increased chances of miscarriage.

“Your body is smart, it knows that (periods of stress) aren’t good times to have a baby,” says Dr. Gaana Sreenivas from Birthright by Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore. At the same time, women probably also have sex less often and are likely to smoke or drink too much alcohol or caffeine- behavior that can hardly improve their odds.

Regardless of whether you have just started trying or dealing with long-standing infertility issues.

We, at Birthright, are always there to help.

Dr. Gaana Sreenivas, Consultant – Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, MBBS (Gold Medal), MS (OBG), DNB (OBG), (MRCOG), MCCG, BirthRight by Rainbow Hospitals, Banneraghatta Road, Bengaluru

