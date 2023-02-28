Stress And Subfertility: Is There A Connection?

Deciding to have a baby is one of the most exciting times of your life, but when yet another month passes without a positive result, the excitement inevitably starts to fade. It is difficult to stay calm and be in a positive headspace month after month. But reducing stress is important for all couples trying to fall pregnant.
The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention says 1 in 10 women of childbearing age have trouble conceiving or finishing the pregnancy. Most of them are angry at their bodies, so they stop taking care of it. Thoughts of self-blame and guilt like “I will never get pregnant” engulf them.
Pointers to Enhance Fertility: –
Disturbed sleep can lead to infertility in 30% of females and also causes decreased ovarian reserve in them. Also, male infertility can upsurge with sleep and stress causing low- and poor-quality sperm. Some studies show that women working night shifts around their ovulation have 15-20% increased chances of miscarriage.
“Your body is smart, it knows that (periods of stress) aren’t good times to have a baby,” says Dr. Gaana Sreenivas from Birthright by Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore. At the same time, women probably also have sex less often and are likely to smoke or drink too much alcohol or caffeine- behavior that can hardly improve their odds.
Regardless of whether you have just started trying or dealing with long-standing infertility issues.
