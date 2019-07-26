In your 30’s and dreading a change? Be a better version of you, everyday with these simple health hacks

In all honesty, we all have dreaded our 30’s at some point. I mean, not literally, but we’re time and again cautioned about how big this change is going to be and how imperative it is for us to stay in good health. Well, you definitely need to calm down a little! While ageing in your 30’s can sometimes get overwhelming, it’s just a matter of adopting a healthy lifestyle and the rest keeps getting better.

A Healthy Diet

Advertising

Whether it’s about chowing down your favorite meal with a few beers or glasses of wine or skipping home-cooked food for a scrumptious Swiggy deal, you must look into your eating habits as you move into your 30’s. We understand your hectic work schedule that barely leaves you any time to unwind, let alone spare you a rigorous exercise plan for the weekend. But this simple health plan won’t be that tough on you as you think. Keeping a check on your diet is the easiest to begin with. Besides, healthy meals could help you keep up with a really lousy day as eating healthy gives your body the right nutrients which will keep you energized and active throughout the day. While it gets irresistible to abstain from your favorite delicacies, do watch your caloric intake the next time you binge-watch your favorite show or while chilling out on a long weekend.

Optimal High-Quality Protein Intake

As you approach your 30’s, the muscle mass in your body also begins to wear down which may result in frequent fatigue. Healthy muscles play the most important role in powering us throughout the day. Low muscle mass and strength can certainly become concerning and it may lead to a drop in functional capacity which causes early fatigue. A drop in muscle mass, however, can be balanced with an optimal intake of high quality proteins. Now, coming to what should or should not be included in high quality protein intake, a combination of Whey, Soy and Casein make the highest possible PDCAAS i.e. Protein digestibility-corrected amino acid score.

While searching for a blend containing all three of these proteins can become challenging, we have found a solution for this as well. How about starting your day with a Protein Beverage?

Advertising

Horlicks Protein+ comes with a blend of 3 high quality proteins, which 9 in 10 experts recommend over a single source protein. It is available in vanilla and chocolate flavours, definitely make a nourishing and a delicious drink.

The beauty of choosing a blend that contains all three of these Proteins is that it provides a fast and sustained release over time to support Muscle Maintenance & Growth.



Check your Muscle Health with Horlicks #RiseUpChallenge

Muscle loss is more common than you think. While one checks weight or BMI on a regular basis, muscle strength usually goes untracked. With its new offering, Horlicks Protein+ brings to the Indian consumer, a simple DIY test at home to evaluate their muscle strength. This simple initiative will help you realize that the fatigue could be an outcome of poor muscle health.

As per a consumer survey of over 1000 Indian adults across seven major cities, 9 out of 10 Indians are at risk of Protein deficiency which means a higher incidence of poor muscle health in the country, as protein is the building block of muscles.

Keeping this in mind, the #RiseUpChallenge by Horlicks aims to educate consumers on Muscle Health, urging them to take action and keep up with life post 30.

Exercise

As you move into your 30’s, your metabolism starts to slow down, your muscle mass decreases and your fat increases. While a healthy diet with optimal protein intake will strengthen your muscles, it is also recommended that you spend at least 30 minutes a day to exercise. This might be the toughest change to implement but instead of heavy exercises, start with something simple- walk, jog or simple exercises around your home will also suffice. Additionally, indulging in some sort of physical activity also reduces stress levels; 30 minutes of complete distraction could be therapeutic in several ways. You may also join a fitness training class, play sports or flaunt your favorite dance moves in a Zumba session.

Before you learn about what can keep you active even in your 30’s, it’s far more imperative to first learn about your system. Is there anything that needs to be worked upon and if yes, how? Initiatives like the #RiseUpChallenge will keep you abreast of the changes that you need to implement in order to ensure a healthy living. From staying hydrated to developing healthy eating habits, these simple tips will help you keep up with life, everyday!