Single mother seeks your help to save her son’s life; please help her

My son, Sudeep has been diagnosed with chronic kidney disease and has to undergo dialysis twice a week. The procedure is so painful and watching him in such a miserable state breaks my heart.

Our life has never been easy. My husband passed away 10 years ago due to liver failure. We all were devastated. Sudeep was very close to him and they used to spend so much time together. His father’s demise left him in a state of shock.

I, on the other hand, did not even have time to grieve as I had to be brave for my children. I started working as a handloom worker to make ends meet. It was a tough time for all of us but we all supported each other.

We were trying to cope with life, with our limited resources when suddenly, one day, Sudeep fell sick. I gave him some home remedy so that he might feel better. But it was of no good. Soon, he collapsed and in a state of panic, I took him to the hospital.

After multiple tests, Sudeep was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease. I was told that his condition is quite critical and he would need dialysis twice a week.

I was speechless. It all came as a shock to me. I didn’t know what to do. My son was suffering, he had a fatal condition but I just couldn’t believe it.

Soon his treatment was started and since then, we have been making regular visits to the hospitals for dialysis. It has been a devastating experience. Sudeep who never really recovered from his father’s death has to now fight for his own life.

I feel completely helpless. I have been working day and night just to afford his treatment but no matter what I do, nothing is enough. I’m scared that I’ll lose him if I can’t arrange funds soon.

Now, the doctors have informed me, “Sudeep’s kidneys are failing and he urgently needs a kidney transplant. You are matched to be the donor and we should proceed with the transplant without any further delay.”

My son can finally be cured however it will cost Rs 12 lakh (15782.41) and I have no means to gather such a huge sum. I am matched to be a donor, I can donate my kidney to save his life but I will never be able to afford this expensive treatment.

I have already lost a lot and have always held myself together but I can’t lose Sudeep. With your help, he will get a second chance at life. Please help him save my son.

